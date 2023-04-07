Sharvari Wagh is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From casual ensembles to sharing glimpses of her formal looks in power suits, Sharvari can do it all. The actor also decks up in festive shades and sequined ethnic ensembles and gives us all kinds of goals for the festive season. The actor’s fashionable looks in six yards of grace have our heart. With every attire, Sharvari ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to ace any look to perfection. The actor believes in merging sass, style and comfort with every ensemble.

Sharvari Wagh is the hottest bride in town in golden lehenga(Instagram/@sharvari)

Sharvari, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself and gave fashion inspo to all the upcoming brides on how to keep it ethnic, chic and super stylish for their D-day. Sharvari played muse to fashion designer duo Shantnu and Nikhil and picked a stunning lehenga from their bridal collection. Sharvari looked every bit gorgeous in the white and golden embellished lehenga as she posed for pictures and made her fans drool like anything. Sharvari decked up in a golden embellished blouse with sleeveless details and a plunging sweetheart neckline. Showing off her toned midriff, Sharvari teamed her blouse with a long and flowy skirt featuring white fabric decorated in golden embellishments and zari work. “Shining just right, in their Neo Lehenga, an ethereal melange of white and celestial gold,” read an excerpt of Sharvari’s post. Take a look at her attire here.

Sharvari further accessorised her look for the day in a diamond bracelet in one hand. The actor further styled her tresses in wavy curls as she left them open with a middle part. Assisted by makeup artist Anu Kaushik, Sharvari opted for a minimal makeup look in nude and silver eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, as she let her ensemble do all the talking.

