NMACC Gala was a star-studded affair in Mumbai. The inauguration ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre took place in Mumbai and saw attendance from all the A-listers of film and fashion fraternity. From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, the biggest celebrities dropped by to celebrate the opening ceremony of the cultural space in Mumbai. Sharvari Wagh also attended the event and looked absolutely gorgeous while at it. The actor is an absolute fashionista, and she keeps slaying fashion goals on a regular basis with snippets from her fashion photoshoots on Instagram. Sharvari's sartorial sense of fashion is well reflected in the attire that she chooses for herself. NMACC Gala: Sharvari Wagh is a dream come true in white(Instagram/@sharvari)

Sharvari attended the NMACC Gala in style as she picked a stunning tulle saree for the ceremony. The actor shared a string of pictures of her look from the gala on her Instagram profile a day back and walked right into our hearts. Playing muse to fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Sharvari picked up a sheer white tulle saree as she decked up in it. Sharvari added more oomph to her look with a heavily embellished white blouse with a dramatic sleeve, and pearls attached to the blouse throughout. Sharvari looked like a vision in white as she posed for the pictures and gave us major fashion goals to follow. The custom-made tulle saree hugged her shape and showed off her curves perfectly. Take a look at her ensemble here.

Sharvari further accessorised her look for the day in minimal jewellery. In minimal diamond ear studs, she brought more ethnic vibes to her look. Styled by fashion stylist Maneka Hari Singhani, Sharvari wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she posed for the cameras and looked right out of a fairytale. The actor, assisted by makeup artist Niccky Rajaani, decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

