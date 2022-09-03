Sharvari Wagh slays fashion goals in a dark pink jumpsuit. See what she wore

Sharvari Wagh is on a spree of sharing snippets from her fashion diaries. The actor keeps setting the fashion bar higher for us with every picture from her fashion photoshoot. Be it decking up in an ethnic ensemble or showing us how to ace a casual look for a day out in the sun, or slaying office fashion goals in a formal attire – Sharvari can do it all and better. The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with fashion inspo on how to top the fashion game and we are always taking notes of her looks. Sharvari’s fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are in the constant phase of drooling.

Sharvari, a day back, shared a slew of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and showed us how to ace a jumpsuit in style. The actor played muse to fashion designer Manish Malhotra and picked a multicoloured jumpsuit from the shelves of the designer. Sharvari looked super stylish as she decked up in the dark pink jumpsuit featuring quirky patterns in shades of dark blue and black. The off-shoulder jumpsuit featured corset details and wide legs. Sharvari added more drama to her look with an oversized long shrug across her shoulders, featuring the same print. The shrug came with dramatic collars and full sleeves. “Now that’s called diffusing a situation,” Sharvari captioned her pictures. Take a look at her pictures here:

Sharvari minimally accessorised her look for the day in silver oxidised ear studs and a statement ring. The actor, styled by the fashion stylist house Two Fold, wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Nishi Singh, Sharvari decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

