Shehnaaz Gill channels Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga in blonde wig, risqué black dress

Shehnaaz Gill recently appeared on the cover of a magazine and the Punjabi actor who is mostly spotted with her long dark hair and brightly coloured outfits surprised fans when she posed in a platinum blonde wig and a risqué black dress. Posing for the digital edition of Filmfare magazine, Shehnaaz's interesting look was styled by stylist and designer Ken Ferns. Filmfare shared the digital cover to their social media profile and captioned accurately, "You cannot scroll down social media without finding either a picture or a video of Shehnaaz Gill or someone recreating one of her famous dialogues from her reality TV show."

The caption continued, "Her fame and her rise to becoming one of the most loved celebrities on social media is commendable and she’s set the internet ablaze with her candid personality and adorable looks. Shehnaaz is everyone’s favourite girl-next-door who’s already taken the world of Punjabi cinema by a storm and is all set to achieve bigger things in the future. Here’s lauding her success as a newsmaker with our latest digital cover." Shehnaaz can be seen wearing a nude mesh sleeveless dress with strategically placed black coloured fabric in a patent-leather like fabric and satin as well by designer Gavin Miguel.

Shehnaaz's platinum blonde wig reminded several fans of Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Kylie Jenner, however in an interview with bollywoodlife.com, Ken Ferns shared how they had other outfits and a yellow wig as well, but this was the look that was finalised, saying, "We had a couple of other outfits but even the magazine loved this look. I had thought of yellow hair too but we stuck to the platinum blonde. Then, I did not consciously think of going for a Lady Gaga or Katy Perry look. I am glad that people are shocked."





He also shared how he wanted to do something that would leave people transfixed and get a jaw dropping reaction saying he was glad the attempt was successful. He said, "There is always a risk when you do something so drastic. I am glad that people loved the pic and the aesthetics. It was very important that people do not find it vulgar."

He also added that Shehnaaz and his collaborations are always successful because she trusts him, and that although she was hesitant to wear the dress at first, she wore it eventually, saying, "She has that enthusiasm to try out new things and it makes it easier. And now she owns the look. The moment Shehnaaz wore it and walked around, she became the personality that did wear that sexy outfit. "

