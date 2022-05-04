Shehnaaz Gill is gorgeous in black suit as she poses with Salman Khan at Arpita Khan's Eid bash: See pics, videos

Many big names from Bollywood, including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and more, were in attendance at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid bash last night. Actor Shehnaaz Gill also arrived at the star-studded party and won over the internet with her gorgeous ethnic look. The actor poses for the paparazzi outside the party and even got some pictures clicked with Salman Khan. Fans were left delighted after seeing Shehnaaz's clicks with Salman. Scroll ahead to see the moments from Arpita's Eid bash.

On Tuesday night, Shehnaaz arrived at the party in a black suit set that came adorned with bespoke gold embroidery. Paparazzi clicked her arriving outside the venue and posing for the cameras with a big smile on her face. Later, the Big Boss 13 contestant even posed with Salman Khan and shared candid moments with the actor. (Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill is effortless queen in colourful dress for magical shoot: See pics)

Shehnaaz Gill poses with Salman Khan (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Coming to Shehnaaz's ethnic suit set, the actor chose a velvet salwar kameez set that was all about subtle glamour and embracing ethnic style statements making it fit for an Eid bash. It features a velvet kurta decorated with a wide V neckline, long sleeves, gold brocade embroidery, embellished gota borders on the cuffs and hem, and a backless detail with a dori tie.

Shehnaaz teamed the kurta with a solid black salwar and a matching zari dupatta. The dupatta came adorned with gold embellished gota patti borders.

Shehnaaz completed her Eid outfit with golden peep-toe heels adorned with embellishments, ornate gold jhumkis and a statement ring. A shimmery golden clutch completed her ensemble.

Shehnaaz Gill with Salman Khan at Arpita Khan's Eid bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Shehnaaz went for a sleek updo, glowing skin, mascara on the lashes, nude pink lip shade, hint of kohl on her eyes, blushed cheeks, subtle eye shadow, and on-fleek brows to round off the glam picks with her Eid look.

Meanwhile, Salman posed with Shehnaaz in his signature distressed denim and shirt look. For the Eid bash, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor chose a black button-down shirt and light blue distressed denim jeans. He teamed it with black shoes, a chain, his infamous bracelet and a back-swept hairdo.

What do you think of Shehnaaz's look for Arpita Khan's Eid bash?