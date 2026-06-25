Shehnaaz Gill serves regal fashion goals in a shimmering golden Anarkali adorned with heritage embroidery: See pics

In a recent photoshoot, Shehnaaz Gill embraced a regal look featuring a heavily embellished golden anarkali suit and bridal makeup. Her graceful attire and the stunning photoshoot make her look straight out of a palace. Let’s decode her look.

Shehnaaz Gill serves regal fashion goals in a shimmering golden Anarkali.(shehnaazgill/Instagram)

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Decoding Shehnaaz Gill’s look

Shehnaaz’s ensemble features a heritage bridal couture vibe that combines regal craftsmanship, intricate embroidery, and a richly layered silhouette. Every element, from the lehenga panels to the jewellery styling, contributes to a look that feels deeply rooted in Indian textile traditions while maintaining contemporary sophistication.

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{{^usCountry}} The lehenga is crafted in a warm ivory-gold base, elevated by intricate embroidery in muted gold, champagne, peach, rust, sage green, and hints of turquoise. The skirt is constructed using multiple kalis (panels), each densely embellished with paisley motifs, floral vines, Mughal-inspired arches, traditional buta patterns, and ornamental borders. The embroidery combines zardozi work, dabka embroidery, sequins, beadwork, thread embroidery, and mirror or crystal embellishments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lehenga is crafted in a warm ivory-gold base, elevated by intricate embroidery in muted gold, champagne, peach, rust, sage green, and hints of turquoise. The skirt is constructed using multiple kalis (panels), each densely embellished with paisley motifs, floral vines, Mughal-inspired arches, traditional buta patterns, and ornamental borders. The embroidery combines zardozi work, dabka embroidery, sequins, beadwork, thread embroidery, and mirror or crystal embellishments. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Instead of a conventional choli, the ensemble features a long peplum-inspired blouse, which lends a royal, jacket-like appearance. The blouse showcases a structured V-neckline, full sleeves, extensive embroidery matching the skirt, and layered borders around the neckline and front opening. Her dupatta serves as a luxurious finishing layer, and its semi-sheer quality balances the heaviness of the embroidery elsewhere. Jewellery and makeup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of a conventional choli, the ensemble features a long peplum-inspired blouse, which lends a royal, jacket-like appearance. The blouse showcases a structured V-neckline, full sleeves, extensive embroidery matching the skirt, and layered borders around the neckline and front opening. Her dupatta serves as a luxurious finishing layer, and its semi-sheer quality balances the heaviness of the embroidery elsewhere. Jewellery and makeup {{/usCountry}}

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Shehnaaz’s jewellery complements rather than competes with the outfit. She opted for a statement necklace that sits elegantly at the collarbone, featuring polki-style stones, emerald accents, and gold settings. She chose long chandelier earrings echoing the detailing of the necklace while framing the face beautifully.

The makeup follows a refined bridal approach with soft smoky definition, neutral eyeshadow, delicate liner, and well-defined lashes. Muted nude-pink tone lipstick enhances the regal mood without appearing overly dramatic.

Who is Shehnaaz Gill?

Shehnaaz Gill is an Indian actor, model, and singer who works in television and films. She began her modeling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. She debuted as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England and also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

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She began her career by featuring in several music videos and Punjabi movies, including Bollywood movies as well. Gill appeared in videos including "Bhula Dunga", "Keh Gayi Sorry", "Kurta Pyjama", "Waada Hai","Shona Shona" and "Fly".

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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