Shehnaaz Gill's breathtaking bridal avatar in stunning red lehenga will brighten up your weekend. Watch

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, Delhi
Jul 15, 2023 02:42 PM IST

Shehnaaz Gill leaves fans stunned in her recent Instagram video, radiating bridal aura in a stunning red lehenga, minimal makeup, and traditional accessories.

Shehnaaz Gill is an absolute fashionista. The Bigg Boss 13 famed star is adored for her cheerful personality and effortless fashion sense. Whether she opts for a casual jeans and top ensemble or a traditional look, she always manages to keep her fashion game on point. With her active presence on social media, especially Instagram, Shehnaaz shares glimpses of her life that serve as a treasure trove of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts. In her latest post, she showered herself with love by transforming into a stunning bride, leaving her fans ecstatic. Her beauty is truly captivating, and we can't help but admire her mesmerising look. Continue scrolling to learn more about her enchanting bridal transformation. (Also read: Shehnaaz Gill's lace corset, blazer and shorts for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan event scores high on hotness quotient)

Shehnaaz Gill transforms into a stunning bride, donning a captivating red lehenga that radiates elegance and charm. (Instagram/@shehnaazgill)
Shehnaaz Gill Radiates Bridal Aura in a Red Lehenga

On Saturday, Shehnaaz delighted her fans with a weekend treat as she uploaded a video on her Instagram account. With the caption, "I love myself," she showcased her incredible dance moves and expressions while grooving to the popular song "Kahani Suno 2.0." Dressed in stunning red traditional attire, she captivated viewers with her charm and talent. The video quickly went viral on social media, amassing over 150K likes within hours, accompanied by numerous comments from her adoring fans who praised and complimented her on her performance. Let's take a look at her video.

Decording Shehnaaz's Stunning Look

Shehnaaz Gill chose a mesmerizing red lehenga for her look, comprising a red blouse with a deep neckline and half sleeves adorned with intricate golden embroidery. The ensemble was paired with a flared red lehenga featuring heavy golden gotta patti embroidery along the border hem and exquisite golden floral patterns spread across the skirt. To enhance the bridal vibes, she added a netted red dupatta gracefully draped over her head.

In terms of makeup, she kept it minimal and got decked up in nude eyeshadow, darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, a dewy base and a shade of nude lipstick. To accentuate her bridal aura, she adorned herself with a silver emerald maang tikka, a choker necklace, and a prominent nose ring. The addition of a small red bindi on her forehead added an extra charm, completing her mesmerizing bridal appearance.

Saturday, July 15, 2023
