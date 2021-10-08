Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
fashion

Shibani Dandekar drops major festive fashion cues in bright colours

Shibani’s pictures are already setting the Navratri mood for us, and also teaching us how to carry such bright colours with so much poise.
Shibani Dandekar drops major festive fashion cues in bright colours(Instagram/@shibanidandekar)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 06:15 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Shibani Dandekar is an absolute fashionista. Be it her traditional attires or setting fashion goals higher in just a comfy pair of shorts and a white tee shirt, the actor keeps making her Instagram family drool with every post she makes.

The festive season has hit Bollywood and everyone is in a celebration mood. It is reflected in the celebrities’ profiles where they keep sharing snippets from their homely pujas or how they decked up for Navratri. The nine-day festival kickstarted on October 7 and will go on till October 15.

Shibani Dandekar is also immersing herself in the festive mood. For the celebrations, she chose bright colours – pink, gold and green. Snippets of her photoshoot were shared on Instagram and they are making us swoon like anything.

Shibani played muse to fashion designer Masaba Gupta and opted for the traditional six yards of grace. Masaba Gupta is famously known for her offbeat designs of womenswear, and for blurring the lines between ethnic and casual.

In multiple pictures Shibani shared her look of the day. She chose a bright pink saree, printed in gold motifs. She teamed it up with a contrasting blouse of green and gold. Take a look at her pictures here:

In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing like a queen for the cameras, while in another picture, she shared her complete look. Shibani opted for a clean hair bun with a middle part to go with the traditional attire. Accessorised with classic silver jhumkas and a silver choker, Shibani’s look for Navratri is appropriately festive.

“Festive,” Shibani captioned her posts. In no time, the actor’s pictures were flooded with comments from her friends and colleagues from the film industry. The best comment came from the designer herself – Masaba Gupta dropped in to write, “Fabulous.”

Shibani’s pictures are already setting the Navratri mood for us, and also teaching us how to carry such bright colours with so much poise.

