Shilpa Shetty in rani pink sharara saree gives a glorious festive look, see pic

When it comes to ethnic fashion with a modern twist, Shilpa Shetty has always preached originality and subtle grace with her sartorial choices. The actor has a wide collection of statement sarees, printed suits and ethereal lehenga sets, which fans get to witness during her various appearances on Super Dancer Chapter 4. Her latest look in an organza sharara saree for an episode of the reality dance TV series proves the same.

Shilpa took to Instagram today to post a picture of herself dressed in a rani pink sharara saree from the shelves of the designer label, Ridhima Bhasin. The ruffled look is a glorious pick for the festive season, and Shilpa showed us the perfect way to accessorise it too.

The actor shared the photo with the caption, "No matter what you wear, always choose to be original." Scroll ahead to see how Shilpa styled the look and the price of her bespoke ruffled saree.

Take a look at the pictures:

Shilpa chose an organza sharara saree for the shoot and teamed it with a ruffled blouse. The sleeveless blouse featured a plunging v neckline, double panelled detail, and cut-outs on the hemline.

The saree came together with a matching embroidered sharara with large flares and an organza drape wrapped around the actor's svelte frame. A matching fabric belt tied on her waist kept the drape in place. The versatile style of Shilpa's outfit attached the ethnic side with several modern elements in full glory.

Shilpa accessorised the rani pink sharara saree with a stone and emerald adorned statement-making necklace, matching earrings and stacked bracelets. She tied her locks in a sleek ponytail with a few strands left free to sculpt her face.

Glowing skin, berry-toned lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, shimmery eye shadow, on-fleek eyebrows, beaming highlighter and sleek eyeliner rounded off Shilpa Shetty's glam.

If you wish to include Shilpa's look in your wardrobe, we have the price details for you. The same draped sharara saree is available on the label's site but in a yellow shade. It is worth ₹52,500.

The ruffled organza sharara saree. (ridhimabhasin.com)

What do you think of Shilpa Shetty's ethnic look?

