Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shilpa Shetty in rani pink sharara saree gives a glorious festive look, see pic
fashion

Shilpa Shetty in rani pink sharara saree gives a glorious festive look, see pic

Shilpa Shetty looks glorious in a stunning rani pink sharara saree she donned for an episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4. The organza drape mixes ethnic and modern style. 
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty in rani pink sharara saree gives a glorious festive look, see pic(Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

When it comes to ethnic fashion with a modern twist, Shilpa Shetty has always preached originality and subtle grace with her sartorial choices. The actor has a wide collection of statement sarees, printed suits and ethereal lehenga sets, which fans get to witness during her various appearances on Super Dancer Chapter 4. Her latest look in an organza sharara saree for an episode of the reality dance TV series proves the same.

Shilpa took to Instagram today to post a picture of herself dressed in a rani pink sharara saree from the shelves of the designer label, Ridhima Bhasin. The ruffled look is a glorious pick for the festive season, and Shilpa showed us the perfect way to accessorise it too.

The actor shared the photo with the caption, "No matter what you wear, always choose to be original." Scroll ahead to see how Shilpa styled the look and the price of her bespoke ruffled saree.

Take a look at the pictures:

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty does Utthan Pristhasana to improve flexibility, strengthen thighs

Shilpa chose an organza sharara saree for the shoot and teamed it with a ruffled blouse. The sleeveless blouse featured a plunging v neckline, double panelled detail, and cut-outs on the hemline.

The saree came together with a matching embroidered sharara with large flares and an organza drape wrapped around the actor's svelte frame. A matching fabric belt tied on her waist kept the drape in place. The versatile style of Shilpa's outfit attached the ethnic side with several modern elements in full glory.

Shilpa accessorised the rani pink sharara saree with a stone and emerald adorned statement-making necklace, matching earrings and stacked bracelets. She tied her locks in a sleek ponytail with a few strands left free to sculpt her face.

Glowing skin, berry-toned lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, shimmery eye shadow, on-fleek eyebrows, beaming highlighter and sleek eyeliner rounded off Shilpa Shetty's glam.

If you wish to include Shilpa's look in your wardrobe, we have the price details for you. The same draped sharara saree is available on the label's site but in a yellow shade. It is worth 52,500.

The ruffled organza sharara saree. (ridhimabhasin.com)

What do you think of Shilpa Shetty's ethnic look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Disha Patani is a total 'smokeshow' in 5k embellished mini dress in BTS video

Radhika Madan in nude bralette and draped skirt aces simple yet glam co-ord look

Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck makes a jaw-dropping appearance on red carpet

Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu doll up for Ganesh Chaturthi in ethnic wear
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP