Shilpa Shetty in 45k jumpsuit saree gives the evergreen six yards a modern spin, see pic

If there is one celebrity in Bollywood who has nailed the art of wearing statement sarees, it is Shilpa Shetty. The actor and TV show judge recently made a comeback on her show Super Dancer Chapter 4, and since then, she has been serving back-to-back glamorous looks in traditional ensembles. Today, she shared a picture of herself wearing a sunshine yellow quirky outfit that combined the elegance of a saree with a trendy look of a jumpsuit. Yes, you read that right.

Shilpa took to Instagram on Saturday, August 28, to share her picture wearing the bright yellow jumpsuit saree. She posted the photo with the caption, "GLOWolden Hour #SuperDancerChapter4 #NachpanKaTyohaar #OOTD #style #fashion #GoldenHour #staypositive #gratitude #blessed."

The jumpsuit saree is from the shelves of the contemporary fashion label Qbik. Read on to know how Shilpa styled the one-shoulder outfit.

The one-shoulder, draped jumpsuit saree featured an embroidered belt attached at the waist and a contrasting gota patti. It accentuated Shilpa svelte frame perfectly and drew focus to the embroidery and drape of the sexy silhouette.

Shilpa teamed the yellow embroidered saree with matching pants. Additionally, the belt came adorned with metal sequins, micro cut-dana and beads, textured sequins, multicolour beads, shells, pearls, multi colour Resham and anchor threads.

Keen on including this outfit in your wardrobe? Well, worry not, because we have found the price for you. The jumpsuit saree is available on the label's website for ₹45,000. Wear this outfit for your best friend's Haldi ceremony or a day wedding.

Shilpa Shetty's jumpsuit saree. (qbik.in)

The 46-year-old actor paired the jumpsuit saree with strappy silver pumps, stacked vintage bracelets, statement rings and a matching choker necklace. She left her locks open in a side parting and accentuated her hairdo with a braid on one side.

Minimal make-up, sharp contour, berry-toned lip shade, blushed cheeks, smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, sleek eyeliner, defined eyebrows, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam.

