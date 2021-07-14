Shilpa Shetty in 2k sequin mini skirt and trendy white shirt promotes Hungama 2

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shilpa Shetty Kundra promotes Hungama 2 in a trendy white shirt and shimmery mini skirt with a front drape. She exuded boss vibes in the glamorous ensemble.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has left social media buzzing with her latest song Chura Ke Dil Mera, from her upcoming film Hungama 2 that also marks her return to acting after over a decade. However, it is her latest look, for the film's promotion, in a trendy white shirt and shimmery mini skirt that has caught our attention.

Exuding boss vibes, Shilpa took to Instagram today to share a picture of herself from a photoshoot dressed in the chic attire. She wore the ensemble for promoting her comeback movie Hungama 2.

Shilpa shared the photo with the caption, "Doing things a little differently since." She also added an infinity emoticon with the caption.

ALSO READ: Chura Ke Dil Mera: Shilpa Shetty oozes oomph in red bralette top, brown skirt

The 46-year-old star chose a crisp white blouse and a shimmery sequinned mini skirt for the shoot. The white blouse features a button-up front with a breast patch pocket. Though the top looks like a classic white shirt, it is anything but that. The gathered long sleeves of the collared top featured slits on the elbow, giving it a trendy look.

Shilpa teamed the white blouse with a violet sequin draped skirt. The mini skirt, made from stretch mesh covered in light-catching paillettes, had a dramatic draped detail to the front. In the ensemble, Shilpa proved that sequins for party season are the equivalent of florals for spring.

The actor teamed her glamorous look with matching violet shimmery Christian Louboutin pumps. She accessorised the attire with a dainty gold chain adorned with two white stones and several silver rings.

Shilpa chose bold make-up to go with the attire. Glowing skin, shimmery purple smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, mauve lip shade, well-defined eyebrows, sharp contour and highlighter on the face. She rounded it all off with middle-parted open tresses styled in soft waves.

Coming back to Shilpa's attire, the mini skirt is from a label called House of CB. If you wish to add it to your collection, we have found the details for you. The affordable piece is worth 1,962 (GBP 19).

The violet sequin draped skirt. (houseofcb.com)

What do you think of Shilpa's look?

