Chura Ke Dil Mera: Shilpa Shetty oozes oomph in red bralette top, brown skirt

Setting the Internet on fire as she recreated the iconic pelvic thrust with actor Meezaan Jaffrey in Hungama 2 song Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra marks a comeback to movies with the Priyadarshan directorial. While the song has been a “milestone” in her career, Shilpa made fans relive the magic by recreating it after 25 years even though the benchmark was so high.

Recently, the actor has been flooding social media feeds with a slew of viral videos that feature her grooving to the song with many Instagram influencers as she promoted her upcoming movie but it is her ageless beauty in a sexy, eye catching red bralette top and brown skirt that has us hooked to elevate our Spring-Summer wardrobe. Promoting the remixed ‘90s song, Shilpa oozed oomph in the sultry ensemble and set fans on frenzy as she further shared a glimpse of her look on her own Instagram handle.

Sharing a picture from her latest photoshoot, Shilpa raised the bar of fashion goals this summer as she slew in the maroon red bralette top that came with broad straps and a plunging neckline to add to the hotness quotient. Flaunting her washboard abs, Shilpa teamed the red crop top with a brown faux leather skirt that sported a stitched drape in the centre with a thigh-high slit.

Tailored in flared fit and brimming with sophistication, the skirt is a must for all fashionistas’ Spring-Summer wardrobe. Completing her attire with a pair of pointed-toe heels, Shilpa accessorised her look only with a statement bracelet from Misho.

Leaving her gorgeous tresses open down her shoulders in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Shilpa amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lip gloss, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the picture, “Break the mould. Be YOU - unabashedly!.....#Hungama2 #promotions #ReleasingOn23rdJuly #gratitude #blessed #OOTD #LookOfTheDay (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label Shivan & Narresh who pride in catering to the millennials with bold, confident and sophisticated global luxury holidaywear solutions rooted in culture but forward in approach and design application. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was styled by fashion and celebrity stylists Mohit Rai, Shubhi Kumar and Tarang Agarwal.

