Shilpa Shetty knows how to ensure that the limelight never leaves her side. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us how to suit up in a power suit for a formal event, Shilpa can do it all. The actor’s festive diaries top the charts of being our favourite. From salwar suits to the six yards of grace, Shilpa knows how to set the ethnic fashion bar higher with her looks in sequined ensembles.

Shilpa Shetty’s co-ord set is all about bling and more bling(Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa, a day back, attended an event and shared snippets of her look on her Instagram profile. The actor knows how to bling it up, and she painted Instagram in colours of glitter all by herself with the glimpses of her look from the event. Playing muse to fashion designer house Tulua, Shilpa picked up a co-ord set for the event. The actor decked up in a black satin shirt with folded sleeves and a plunging neckline. She further tucked it inside a golden sequined shimmery bodycon long skirt with a long train and a thigh high slit. The skirt also featured gathered up details at the waist. The ensemble hugged her shape and showed off her curves perfectly. “Shining,” Shilpa captioned her pictures with these words. Take a look at her ensemble here:

Shilpa further accessorised her look for the day in golden earrings and multiple golden bracelets from the house of Simran Chhabra Jewels. Shilpa added more bling to her look with a pair of black and golden stilettos featuring ankle straps, from the shelves of Monrow Shows. Styled by fashion stylist Chandani Mehta, Shilpa wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Ajay Shelar, Shilpa decked up in golden eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eye4lashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of red lipstick.

