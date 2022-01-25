Shilpa Shetty flaunts steamy athleisure look in halter-neck top, leggings

If you are looking for fashion inspiration to make heads turn when out for a run or simply while sweating it out at the gym, let Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra sort your style woes with her latest steamy athleisure look. While the diva has been grabbing eyeballs for her inspiring dance workouts, we are currently hooked to her smoking hot look in a halter-neck sports bra with multicoloured leggings that are raising the bar of athleisure fashion game.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa had recently shared a glimpse of her new fitness routine where she was seen breaking the monotony of Yoga exercises with dance workouts that included Bhangra and Freestyle Aerobics. Insisting that the movements help improve cardiorespiratory health, Shilpa had broken the Internet with her sartorial elegance adding to the reason it trended.

The video featured the diva donning a stylish sports bra that was made of polyamide and elastane fabrics. It came in a navy blue base with fluorescent pink and green stripes to add a pop of colour while its halter neckline added to the hotness quotient. Flaunting a waistline to die for, Shilpa teamed it with a pair of high-waist tights that too came in navy blue base and sported fluorescent pink and green stripes running down the legs.

Pulling back her sleek tresses into two mid-parted braids, Shilpa accessorised the sporty look with a smartwatch. Completing her attire with a pair of matching sneakers, Shilpa amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipgloss that matched her eyeshadow tint, highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

The athleisure wear is credited to designer Aakriti Grover’s uber-chic swimwear brand, Flirtatious, that boasts of bright styles, breezy vibes, stylish and contemporary trends in not just beach wear but also sports wear and Shilpa's sports bra originally costs ₹3,360 on the designer website. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was styled by celebrity style curators Sanjana Batra and Punya.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's sports bra from Flirtatious (flirtatious.in)

Continuing to evolve as the new fashion industry trend courtesy its comfort, style and functionality, athleisure wear market size is expected to reach $126.9 billion by 2026. Even as Covid-19 lockdown broke the back of luxury fashion, athleisure wear dominated our closets as we sat in comfy outfits while working from home and even partying indoors with inmates.