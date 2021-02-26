Shilpa Shetty says 'shut up and bounce' at the Maldives in leopard-print bikini

Recreating her “shut up and bounce” moment on the rocky track of a beach at the Maldives, Shilpa Shetty Kundra made waves in a leopard-print bikini. Setting the Internet on fire, the Bollywood diva flaunted her summer body in the sultry look and fans could not keep calm.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa gave fans a glimpse of her exotic getaway. One video featured the actor getting the right amount of Vitamin Sea as she sat by the beach and soaked in the Maldives sun. Donning the leopard-print bikini, Shilpa accessorised her look with a finger ring and a vintage silver bracelet that had a snake head and coiled itself on her wrist.

Leaving her wavy tresses open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Shilpa was featured playing with a sea shell as the turquoise waves in the backdrop ebbed and flowed. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Shilpa amplified the glam quotient with dewy makeup and filled-in eyebrows.

Sitting barefoot in her chic avatar and striking a candid, Shilpa captioned the video, “Just felt like... creating some waves today .... #Finolhu #FinolhuMaldives #VibrantFinolhu #IslandPlayground #barefootchic #seasideFinolhu #UnwindAtFinolhu #beachplease #gratitude #blessed #VacaySun #leopardprint (sic).”

In another video, Shilpa was seen living her own filmy “shut up and bounce” moment from her item number in the Bollywood film Dostana as she walked on a rocky patch of the beach in slo-mo and held a straw hat in her hand to complete the summer look while accessorizing the sizzling attire with a pair of sunglasses. With her hair blowing in the sea breeze, Shilpa flashed her million dollar smile for the camera as she walked towards the camera and looked hot as ever.

She captioned the slow motion video, “On the prowl..... #shutupandbounce #leopardprintlover #beachy #beachplease #lovelife #vacay #animalprint #gratitude #blessed #barefootchic (sic).”

Giving regular updates from their romantic vacation, Raj Kundra too shared pictures with the love of his life “in paradise”. In one video with Shilpa landing a peck on his cheek, Raj gushed, “Sometimes I just wish I could freeze time with my angel @theshilpashetty #Finolhu #FinolhuMaldives #VibrantFinolhu #IslandPlayground #barefootchic #seasideFinolhu #UnwindAtFinolhu (sic).”

Currently, another BTown couple, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, are also making the most of the Maldives vacay.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter