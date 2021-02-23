Shilpa Shetty nails Yoga’s Natarajasana in new fitness post, here are its perks
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra encourages fans to be consistent when it comes to moving towards one’s goals in her latest ‘Shilpa Ka Mantra’, nails the Dancer’s Pose of Yoga or Natarajasana and we are in awe of her balance. Here are some benefits of this exercise
Pushing netizens to exercise well, fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra made the complex Yoga asana of Natarajasana look effortless in her latest workout post on social media. In her weekly ‘Shilpa Ka Mantra’, the Bollywood diva encouraged fans to be consistent when it comes to moving towards one’s goals even if one is not fast.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a picture of nailing the Dancer’s pose of Yoga or Natarajasana and we are in awe of her balance. “There’s so much competition all around that we tend to forget that every individual has their own pace and capabilities. The most important part about the journey to achieving your goals is... to START (sic)” Shilpa shared in the caption.
She added, “Taking the first step, being steady, and moving forward consistently are more important than the speed at which you propel into your journey. Believe in yourself and don’t stop pursuing your dreams. You’ll get there (sic).”
Donning a camouflaged-print sports bra teamed with a pair of similar design tights, Shilpa tied her hair into a half knot. The picture featured her with her left leg lifted up and its toe pointing towards the ceiling while she grabbed the ankle with one hand and slightly bent forward, raised her right arm and pressed the index finger and thumb together.
Benefits:
Natarajasana develops greater strength and flexibility in the body with each practice. It stretches the chest, shoulders, quadriceps and the front body including the abdomen and strengthens the upper back, quadriceps, ankles and feet.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 antibodies are transferred from pregnant women to their babies: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination: People over 60 likely to be allowed to self-register
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday, Bhagyashree: Latest fitness motivation from Maine Pyar Kiya star
- Happy birthday, Bhagyashree: As the Maine Pyar Kiya star turns 52, here’s taking some workout motivation from her latest fitness video which is sure to make your jaws drop in awe and encourage you to pull out your Yoga mats | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Young drivers find music is a must as more stimulus helps their driving ability
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study links sleep to storing the memory of newly learned material
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hair today, not gone tomorrow!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhediya: Varun Dhawan shows off bod in new post. Here are his fitness secrets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teen use, mental health spur talk of marijuana curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination, physical distancing may prevent future Covid-19 surges: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snapdeal to spread malnutrition awareness with customised stickers on packages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kate Hudson addresses criticism surrounding 'Music' over autism representation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora's yoga post gets a twist, asks fans to do their own unique moves
- Malaika Arora shared a not-so-common fitness post this week. Instead of talking about the benefits of an asana and sharing its steps, the actor asked her followers to go beyond their limitations and try their own unique moves.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relation between late-childhood obesity and low-quality pregnancy diet: Study
- A new study published in the BMC Medicine journal has found one of the reasons of late-childhood obesity can be the low-quality diets that the mother ate during pregnancy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts answer masks, social distancing queries after Covid-19 vaccination
- After nearly a year of being extremely cautious amid Covid-19 pandemic, is it safe to roam around without wearing a mask and forget social distancing when resuming fitness classes, running errands or going grocery shopping after receiving coronavirus vaccine? Here's what the experts have to say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study found heart damage in Covid-19 patients discharged from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox