Shilpa Shetty is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Shilpa, besides being a diva, is also a successful shareholder of the cosmetic brand Mamaearth. Shilpa attended the event of the brand a day back which awarded the Indians known for their contributions to the society. Shilpa shared a string of pictures on her Instagram profile featuring the look for the evening and we are drooling since then. The actor made our weekend brighter with the pictures of herself dazzling in a sequined ensemble for the special event.

Shilpa Shetty sparkles and sizzles in a silver cut-out gown, poses like a diva. Watch(Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa looked stunning as ever as she played muse to fashion designer Judith Leiber and picked the silver sequined attire for the pictures. Shilpa decked up in the silver cut-out gown featuring turtle neck details and sleeveless patterns. The silver ensemble hugged her shape perfectly and showed off her hourglass figure. Featuring cut-out details at the sides of the waist, the ensemble cascaded to a sleek long skirt with a train and a knot detail in the middle of the waist. The ensemble also came with a thigh high middle slit. "Dream big, sparkle more,” Shilpa captioned her pictures.

Shilpa also shared a snippet of the special evening on her Instagram profile. " From those humble beginnings back in the day to becoming a Unicorn... what a wonderful journey it has been for all of us at Mamaearth,” read an excerpt of her post.

Coming back to Shilpa's look for the day - in no time, Shilpa's pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to the pictures, Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty commented, "Hot,” while Bipasha Basu dropped a fire emoticon in the comment section. Shilpa further accessorised her look for the day in a silver embellished sling bag and diamond bracelets from the house of Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery. Styled by fashion stylist Mohit Rai, Shilpa wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part and decked up in silver eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

