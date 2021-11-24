Shilpa Shetty steals the limelight in risque thigh-high slit dress: See her sizzling pics inside

Actor Shilpa Shetty has an undying love for bright colours, elegant silhouettes, and quirky prints. The star always incorporates these elements into her steal-worthy wardrobe, giving us a masterclass on nailing head-turning sartorial moments. Recently, for a sizzling photoshoot, Shilpa wore a Fuschia pink gown with cut-out details and set the internet on fire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa, who is married to Raj Kundra, posted photos of herself wearing the Fuschia pink gown on Instagram on Tuesday, November 23. "The world says fit in; the universe says stand out," Shilpa captioned the photo. We have to say she did manage to stand out with her gorgeous look.

Shilpa's floor-grazing gown is a custom-made ensemble from designer Neetu Rohra's label. It features a one-shoulder neckline with a drop-shoulder detail. The wrapover ensemble comes with cut-outs placed on the torso and a risqué thigh-high side slit flashing the star's long legs. Scroll ahead to see Shilpa's photos:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty's Monday started with high intensity dead-curl workout

The ensemble has a figure-skimming silhouette and a fitted bodice that accentuates Shilpa's svelte frame. However, the highlight of the bright pink gown was the exaggerated drape attached to the shoulder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hungama 2 star wore the ensemble with minimal accessories and jewels. She chose strappy peep-toe pink stilettos, bracelets, rings, and drop earrings.

Shilpa left her super silky long tresses open in a centre-parting and styled them in soft curls. Glossy pink lip shade, glowing skin, smoky eye shadow, kohl-adorned eyes, blushed cheeks and mascara-adorned lashes completed the glam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Shilpa was last seen in Priyadarshan's comedy-drama Hungama 2. The star has been married to businessman Raj Kundra since 2009. They have two kids Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Kundra.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON