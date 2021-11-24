Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shilpa Shetty steals the limelight in risque thigh-high slit dress: See her sizzling pics inside
fashion

Shilpa Shetty steals the limelight in risque thigh-high slit dress: See her sizzling pics inside

Shilpa Shetty steals the limelight in a stunning one-shoulder gown featuring a risqué thigh-high slit and cut-out on the waist. She wore the dress for a photoshoot.
Shilpa Shetty steals the limelight in risque thigh-high slit dress: See her sizzling pics inside
Published on Nov 24, 2021 12:47 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Shilpa Shetty has an undying love for bright colours, elegant silhouettes, and quirky prints. The star always incorporates these elements into her steal-worthy wardrobe, giving us a masterclass on nailing head-turning sartorial moments. Recently, for a sizzling photoshoot, Shilpa wore a Fuschia pink gown with cut-out details and set the internet on fire.

Shilpa, who is married to Raj Kundra, posted photos of herself wearing the Fuschia pink gown on Instagram on Tuesday, November 23. "The world says fit in; the universe says stand out," Shilpa captioned the photo. We have to say she did manage to stand out with her gorgeous look.

Shilpa's floor-grazing gown is a custom-made ensemble from designer Neetu Rohra's label. It features a one-shoulder neckline with a drop-shoulder detail. The wrapover ensemble comes with cut-outs placed on the torso and a risqué thigh-high side slit flashing the star's long legs. Scroll ahead to see Shilpa's photos:

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty's Monday started with high intensity dead-curl workout

The ensemble has a figure-skimming silhouette and a fitted bodice that accentuates Shilpa's svelte frame. However, the highlight of the bright pink gown was the exaggerated drape attached to the shoulder.

The Hungama 2 star wore the ensemble with minimal accessories and jewels. She chose strappy peep-toe pink stilettos, bracelets, rings, and drop earrings.

Shilpa left her super silky long tresses open in a centre-parting and styled them in soft curls. Glossy pink lip shade, glowing skin, smoky eye shadow, kohl-adorned eyes, blushed cheeks and mascara-adorned lashes completed the glam.

Meanwhile, Shilpa was last seen in Priyadarshan's comedy-drama Hungama 2. The star has been married to businessman Raj Kundra since 2009. They have two kids Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Kundra.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Cryptocurrency crash
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Grammy Awards 2022 nominations
India Covid-19 cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP