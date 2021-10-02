Shilpa Shetty teams yellow embroidered half saree with midriff-baring blouse and we are smitten

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty never fails to mesmerise her fans with her collection of eclectic ethnic ensembles. From sarees to lehengas, the star wears it all and slays each style statement. However, it is her look in concept sarees or the modern-esque six yards that always manage to make our hearts skip a beat. Her latest look for an episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 is proof. Shilpa draped herself in a gorgeous yellow half saree with a unique blouse.

Shilpa took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing the yellow silk embroidered half saree on Friday. If you are looking for inspiration to nail that perfect look for your wedding haldi ceremony, this is it. Shilpa captioned the post, "Just looking at the b'right' side of life. #SuperDancerChapter4 #NachpanKaTyohaar #lookoftheday #gratitude #blessed."tea

The actor's six yards of elegance was from the shelves of the clothing brand Aditi Gupta. She styled it with vintage gold jewellery from Amrapali Jewels. Sanjana Batra styled Shilpa's head-turning ethnic look with a contemporary twist. Scroll ahead to know all about her OOTD.

Shilpa chose a mustard-yellow silk saree for her look on the sets of the reality TV show Super Dancer Chapter 4. The contemporary half saree featured a flowy lehenga embroidered with gold beaded patti borders on the hemline. A matching dupatta, with patti borders and pink thread and tassel embroidery, came draped around Shilpa's waist to give the pallu effect.

Shilpa cinched the pallu on her waist with a vintage matching pink and gold kamar bandh. It added a royal touch to her stunning avatar. The actor wore the saree with a midriff-baring yellow, gold and pink-colour blouse with sheer balloon sleeves, scalloped square neckline and heavy embroidery.

A gold choker necklace matched with a mang tika and rings completed Shilpa's jewellery with the half-saree look. Glowing skin, middle-parted open tresses, kohl-lined eyes, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, berry-toned lip shade, and sharp contour completed her beauty picks with the look.

