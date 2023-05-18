Shilpa Shetty's jaw-dropping animal print ensemble is a stylish affair that leaves everyone in awe

Shilpa Shetty, a timeless beauty, continues to captivate the spotlight with her age-defying charm and ever-growing allure. With her impeccable fashion sense and regular updates on Instagram, she effortlessly sets fashion trends and leaves us in awe. From effortlessly rocking casual attire to exuding elegance in power suits, Shilpa is a fashion powerhouse. Her recent post in a quirky pantsuit is no exception, reaffirming her status as the ultimate fashion icon. Fans worldwide are swooning over her looks, and we can't help but be mesmerized. Prepare to be inspired as we delve into Shilpa's fashion diary and take note of her style cues. (Also read: Inside Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty’s day out with family )

Shilpa Shetty sets fashion goals in black blazer and leopard print pants

Shilpa Shetty effortlessly rocks a leopard print ensemble, captivating hearts and setting new fashion trends. (Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty delighted her fans with a recent Instagram post, showcasing her love for leopard print. The actress shared a series of stunning photos with the caption, "I've never met a leopard print that I didn't love..." Her pictures have taken social media by storm, garnering over 80k likes and numerous comments. Let's dive into these captivating photos and admire Shilpa's undeniable charm and style.

Shilpa Shetty's stunning outfit showcases her impeccable fashion sense. She opted for a black blazer with a flattering V-neckline, accentuated by bold golden show buttons. The blazer features side pockets and full sleeves adorned with intricate sequin work, adding a touch of glamour. To elevate her look, she paired it with shiny golden and black leopard-printed pants, effortlessly exuding confidence and a captivating oomph factor. Shilpa's ensemble perfectly balances elegance and edginess, making a bold statement and leaving us in awe of her style choices.

Complementing her stunning outfit, Shilpa Shetty opted for a minimalist approach when it came to accessories. She adorned her ensemble with a chic pendant necklace, adding a subtle touch of elegance to her neckline. To complete the look, she chose shiny golden strappy heels, further enhancing the glamour of her ensemble. Shilpa opted for a minimal makeup look, featuring nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kohl, mascara, defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a glossy nude lipstick. Her hair was styled in a chic braid with a middle parting, completing her stunning overall appearance.

