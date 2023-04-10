Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty are one of the most stylist sisters of the tinsel town. Their fashion diaries are loved and adored by their fans and for all the right reasons. The actors stepped out a day back as they spent quality time in a restaurant in Mumbai. Shilpa, Shamita, their mother, Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra and their kids stepped out to spend some time with each other. Shilpa and Shamita keep slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from their fashion diaries on their social media handles on a regular basis. The sisters are known for doing fashion as well as fitness together. Inside Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty’s day out with family(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa and Shamita patiently posed for the cameras a day back in front of the restaurant as they stepped out after a hearty meal. The actors twinned in casuals and looked super stunning like always. Embracing the Mumbai heat, Shilpa and Shamita opted for comfortable casuals to beat the heat in style. Shilpa looked gorgeous in a red short dress featuring geometric patterns throughout in shades of white. Featuring full puffy sleeves, the attire is the best summer ensemble. Shamita, on the other hand, decked up in a white T-shirt and a pair of denim shorts, and layered her look with a sleeveless denim jacket. The actors posed and smiled with all their hearts for the cameras.

Shlpa further accessorised her look for the day in silver bracelets, tinted shades and nude stilettos. Shamita, on the other hand, carried a grey sling bag on her one shoulder, and wore pink and white shoes, annd added tinted shades to her look. In minimal makeup, the actors wore their tresses open as they enjoyed the weekend outing with their family. Needless to say, the actors also gave us all kinds of casual fashion goals when we plan to step out with our families for some personal time. We are taking notes on how to beat the heat with style and comfort.

