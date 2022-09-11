Shraddha Kapoor in black tank top and satin pants pulls off effortless girl-next-door look: See pics and video

What, according to you, is effortless fashion? It probably differs from every person's perspective. However, a few pieces of clothing scream evergreen comfort for almost everyone. And one of the first few combinations that come to our mind is a tank top paired with satin pants look. One can easily transform their simple office look into a date-night ensemble in this fit, and they will look uber-glam. Even Shraddha Kapoor agrees with this statement. The actor stepped out in Mumbai last night, dressed in this combination for visiting a restaurant.

Shraddha Kapoor looks gorgeous in a black tank top and satin pants

On Saturday, Shraddha Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai to enjoy a dinner date dressed in an all-black look. The actor slipped into an effortless outfit featuring a tank top and satin pants in an all-black shade for the night out. The paparazzi clicked the star outside a restaurant in Mumbai, and several pages dropped snippets on Instagram. The pictures and videos show Shraddha posing and smiling for the cameras. Keep scrolling ahead to see the posts. (Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor is 'Pretty in Pink' in cute strappy midi dress for mirror selfies: See here)

Sharddha Kapoor steps out in Mumbai for a dinner date. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha's dinner-date ensemble features a tank top with broad straps, a plunging U neckline flaunting her décolletage, and a bodycon fitting hugging her svelte frame. The star tucked the top inside the pants to give an elegant touch to the outfit. The black satin pants completed the look and have a high-rise waistline, flared fitting, and ankle-length hem.

Shraddha styled the ensemble with clear strapped high heel sandals, rings, dainty gold hoop earrings, and a black leather shoulder bag. In the end, Shraddha chose centre-parted open tresses styled in soft waves to round it all off. Lastly, for the glam picks, she picked a glossy nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, and well-defined brows.

Shraddha Kapoor stuns in a tank top and satin pants. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's upcoming untitled film. The film is supposed to be a romantic comedy and stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor, who will be marking his acting debut. It will hit the theatres on the occasion of Holi, 2023.