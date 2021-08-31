Shraddha Kapoor in coral lehenga and plunging-neck blouse serves regal look for the modern bride

Red may be the traditional colour for weddings. However, nowadays, many brides are ready to experiment with their looks for the big day and always make heads turn. With the wedding season approaching close, many are searching for styling ideas to ramp up their wedding looks. If that is the case, then Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's picture in a coral-pink lehenga will be the inspiration you need.

Shraddha recently turned muse for ace designers Falguni and Shane Peacock's fashion film Love is for India Couture Week 2021. The actor wore two lehengas to unveil the new collection, and one of them was a coral-pink set that should be on every bride's bookmark list.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Shraddha remarked that she enjoyed turning muse for the ace designers' label Falguni Shane Peacock. Scroll ahead to see how Shraddha's bridal look was styled and take some cues from her.

The lehenga set includes a full sleeve heavily embellished blouse featuring a plunging V neckline. It came adorned with sheer sleeves accentuated with feather details in a ring-like design and a floral sequinned design.

Shraddha teamed the blouse with a coral pink heavy lehenga replete with gold embroidery, sequins, zari work and a sheer lining. The detailed ghera of the lehenga adds a regal touch to the bridal look.

A sheer embroidered dupatta with gold patti borders draped on the shoulder brought together the lehenga set. Shraddha chose ruby and pearl drop earrings, vintage ruby and pearl choker necklace, and a matching ring for accessories.

Shraddha wore her luscious tresses in a sleek, middle-parted low bun, and for glam, she chose minimal make-up, dewy skin, mascara-laden lashes, nude lip shade and sharp contour.

Last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff, Shraddha will be seen next in the reboot of the 1989 film, Chaalbaaz. Titled Chaalbaaz In London, Pankaj is directing the new movie.

