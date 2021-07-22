Shraddha Kapoor adds a chic touch to mini wrap dress with 55k pumps for shoot

Actor Shraddha Kapoor never fails to mesmerise her fans when it comes to her sartorial choices. The star's wardrobe is full of voguish and effortless silhouettes, be it easy tracksuits or preppy pantsuits or charming dresses. Recently, for an ad shoot, Shraddha slipped into a lime green mini dress and looked bespoke.

Shraddha's stylist Namrata Deepak took to Instagram to share the pictures from the photoshoot. The ensemble is from the shelves of a clothing label Alina Anwar Couture.

The Baaghi 3 actor chose a lime green mini wrap dress for the shoot and looked breathtaking as always. See the post here:

Shraddha's dress featured a deep V neckline, billowy sleeves with gathered cuffs and a high-low asymmetrical hem. A dramatic drape on the front accentuated the wrap detail on the mini attire.

Shraddha styled the dress by pairing it with contrasting accessories. She chose quirky, bright red earrings and fluorescent yellow pointed Christian Louboutin pumps. The contradicting colour patterns went well with the vibe of the ensemble and took her voguish look up a notch.

If you are wondering about the price of Shraddha's Louboutin pumps, worry not because we have all the details for you. The Hot Chick 100 mm pumps are worth ₹55,383 (USD 745).

Shraddha tied up her tresses in a half hairdo with a few loose strands framing her face nicely. She chose kohl-lined eyes, on-fleek eyebrows, dewy make-up, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and nude lip shade to glam up her look.

Most recently seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff, Shraddha has a few films lined up next. She will next be seen in a reboot of the 1989 film, Chaalbaaz, which was directed by Pankaj Parashar and starred Sridevi. Titled Chaalbaaz In London, the new film is also being directed by Pankaj. The original movie also starred Rajinikanth and Sunny Deol in lead roles.

