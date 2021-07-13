Shraddha Kapoor slays sexy, laidback airport look in 22.5k slip dress

Widely worn in the last decade of the 20th century, slip dresses have finally marked a major comeback in 2021 style and Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor looked ultra-cute in one of them as she slew the airport look which was all about sexy and laidback style. Rocking a playful silhouette, Shraddha laid fashion goals on how to add seductiveness to the airport look while typifying the sartorial minimalism of the ‘90s in a colour-blocking silk crepe slip dress as she flies out to begin shooting for Luv Ranjan with Ranbir Kapoor.

Papped outside the airport, Shraddha’s pictures have put the fashion police on immediate alert as fans take cues on how to top off their Spring/Summer 2021 wardrobe. The pictures feature the diva donning a hand-bound pleated slip dress that came with delicate straps and sported multi-coloured block prints all over.

Shraddha Kapoor's airport look in slip dress(Varinder Chawla)

Crafted in pure and luxurious silk, the slip dress elevated the contemporary approach as it cut through a clean silhouette with graceful fluidity. Completing her attire with a pair of nude pink block heels from Aldo, Shraddha accessorised her look with a pastel pink handbag from Baggit, a set of chunky bracelets, a pair of hoop earrings and the fashion accessory of the year – a white face mask.

Shraddha Kapoor's airport look in slip dress(Varinder Chawla)

Pulling back her tresses into a half-clutch hairstyle, Shraddha looked timeless, simple and quite as effortless as the tried-and-true slip dress. The look is a perfect win-win for fashionistas when getting “dressed” these days feels more like a fun activity than a chore, given that social gatherings are still limited.

Shraddha Kapoor's airport look in slip dress(Varinder Chawla)

The colour-blocking dress is credited to Indian fashion designer Ruchika Sachdeva’s clothing label, Bodice, which boasts of spare yet striking, clean yet eye catching, relatable yet distinctive aesthetic in relaxed, roomy shapes, breathable fabrics and a design element that hits the right notes of elegance in womenswear. The slip dress originally costs ₹22,500 on the designer website.

Shraddha Kapoor's colour-blocking slip dress from Bodice,(bodice.co.in)

Now that temperatures are on finally the rise, the choice to wear even the simplest of slip dresses may feel like a bold one and Shraddha’s look is enough to back our claim. Shraddha Kapoor was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Namrata Deepak and Saanika Nasta.

