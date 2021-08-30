Ananya Panday or Shraddha Kapoor, who wore Zara’s sultry crop top better?

Designed to flatter different body types, crop tops are all the rage in womenswear fashion and Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday’s sassy pictures are enough to back our claim. Allowing women of all ages to flaunt their mid-riff and amp up the sensual appeal, nothing screams 'summer' quite like crop tops.

A flood of Shraddha and Ananya’s pictures at different locations in Mumbai, recently set our screens on fire and if you are looking for a fun, bold and fashion-forward style that is also affordable, let the divas sort your sartorial woes. Stepping out in similar styled but different coloured crop tops and pair of pants, Shraddha and Ananya sizzled the trendy style which won’t burn a hole in your pocket while you recreate their look to make heads turn on your next sultry outing.

Earlier this month, Ananya was papped outside T-Series office in Mumbai's Andheri. The pictures featured the actor looking no less than a Barbie doll as she flaunted her slender figure by donning a half sleeves V-neck crop top. The pastel blue ensemble came with adjustable gathered detail at the front to add to the hotness quotient as it perfectly exposed a waistline to die for.





Ananya teamed it with a pair of ripped denim jeans to ace the comfy yet bold look and accessorised it with a pair of beaded hoop earrings, a finger ring, metallic bracelets and a black face mask. Completing her attire with a pair of white sneakers, Ananya left her silky tresses open down her shoulders and amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick and dewy makeup.

A few weeks later, Shraddha too stepped out for a salon session in Mumbai's Juhu in the same styled crop top but in neon green colour and her own trendy twist. She teamed it with a pair of beige-coloured paper bag pants and completed her attire with a pair of white pumps.

Shraddha Kapoor in Zara's crop top outside a saloon in Juhu, Mumbai(Varinder Chawla)





Accessorising her look with a pair of thin hoop earrings, a beige face mask and a white sling bag, Shraddha pulled back her tresses into a neat bun. Serving a laid-back off-duty aesthetic, Shraddha too opted for dewy makeup and accentuated her look with winged eyeliner and soap brows.

Shraddha and Ananya’s crop tops are credited to the Spanish apparel brand, Zara, which boasts of fast fashion and trendy collections with latest lookbooks every week. The short sleeves crop top originally costs ₹790 on the designer website.

Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday's crop top from Zara(zara.com)





Ananya Panday or Shraddha Kapoor, who according to you wore Zara’s crop top better?

