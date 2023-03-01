Shraddha Kapoor’s pastel blue organza saree is what dreams are made of

Shraddha Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The actor is busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. Slated to be released on March 8, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Also starring Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal roles, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a romantic comedy film directed by Luv Ranjan. Shraddha,w ho is an absolute fashionista, is setting the fashion bar higher with every public appearance for her promotion diaries. From casual to ethnic to formal fashion goals, Shraddha can do it all and make any attire look better. The actor ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes with every picture that she shares on her Instagram profile.

Shraddha, a day back, shared a string of pictures from her promotions on her Instagram profile and won our hearts, all over again. This time, the actor chose to drape the colours of the sky in the form of a stunning organza saree. Shraddha picked the pastel blue six yards of grace and looked absolutely stunning in it. Shraddha teamed her saree with a matching pastel blue blouse with sleeveless patterns and a plunging neckline. Showing off her curves, the actor gave us fresh ethnic fashion goals to follow. “Jhoothi ne aasmaan hi lapet liya,” Shraddha captioned her pictures. Take a look at her ethnic ensemble here.

Shraddha further accessorised her look for the day in a diamond neck choker, and silver bracelet. Shraddha looked stunning as ever as she wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part and decked up in minimal makeup look to complement her attire for the day. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, a shade of nude lipstick and a small silver bindi, Shraddha let her pastel blue organza saree do all the talking.

