Shraddha Kapoor is epitome of elegance in a pastel pink and white formal attire

Shraddha Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing formal attires to showing us how to deck up in casual ensembles, to slaying a festive look in sequined six yards of grace, Shraddha can do it all. The actor is known for keeping her sartorial foot forward when it comes to fashion. Shraddha's Instagram profile is replete with such fashion inspo and is often referred to by her fans. Shraddha, with every picture, keeps setting the fashion bar higher than before. The actor often gets snapped in Mumbai, and the pictures ensure to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes.

Shraddha is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Also starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, the film is slated to have a theatrical release on March 8. Shraddha has started the promotions of the film in full swing. The actor got photographed in Goregaon a day back as she stepped out after finishing her shoot. Shraddha looked pretty in a formal ensemble as she posed for the cameras patiently. The actor, for the day, picked a white top and teamed it with a pastel pink oversized blazer. She further layered her look with a knee-length white bodycon skirt featuring a short slit at the knee. Shraddha smiled with all her heart as she posed for the cameras. Take a look at her pictures here.

Shraddha posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha further accessorised her look for the day in golden hoop earrings and white shoes. The actor wore her tresses into a clean top bun with a middle part as she sported her brightest smile at the cameras. Shraddha looked pretty as ever in minimal makeup look which complemented her formal attire for the day. Matching the pastel shades of her ensemble, Shraddha picked nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick as she gave us fresh formal fashion goals to conquer.