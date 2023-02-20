Shraddha Kapoor’s ethnic airport look is the epitome of grace

Shraddha Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to have a theatrical release on March 8. shraddha’s promotion diaries are giving us all kinds of fashion goals recently. The actor is an absolute fashionista, and the fashion diaries keep getting better by the day. Shraddha's Instagram profile is also replete with fashion statements in the form of glimpses from her fashion photoshoots – with each post, the actor keeps proving her sartorial sense of fashion, and we are not complaining at all.

Shraddha, a day back, got photographed at Mumbai International airport as she made her way to catch a flight. Slaying airport fashion goals, the actor picked an ethnic ensemble for the flight and looked super stunning in the attire. Shraddha's airport fashion diaries are loved and adored by her fans, and for obvious reasons. The actor knows how to merge style and comfort effortlessly into stunning attires. Shraddha, for the flight, picked a floral chikankari kurti and added a pair of blue trousers to it. Shraddha's pastel blue chikankari kurti featured floral patterns in shades of dark blue. It also came with intricate embroidery details in white threads. Featuring frill long sleeves and pleat patterns below the waist, the kurti made for a perfect ensemble for the flight. Take a look at her airport look here.

Shraddha posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha further accessorised her airport look in sleek silver earrings, maroon platform heels and an ivory white sling bag on her one shoulder. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls with mini braids on both sides, parted by a middle part. In minimal makeup, Shraddha aced the look to perfection. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.