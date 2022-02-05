Shraddha Kapoor's 4k pink NY loungewear is for low-key, chill Valentine's Day

Just one day to go for the Valentines week to kickstart and we are obviously on the edge, hunting for the perfect date dress that matches our ideal date idea - whether it is elegant and fancy or low-key and chill and if you fall in the latter category, Bollywood hottie Shraddha Kapoor got your style woes sorted with her pink NY loungewear look. Serving the perfect fashion inspiration, Shraddha slew in a pink sweatshirt and joggers that sealed a sartorial style for low-key and chill celebrations of love on February 14 this year.

Taking to her social media handle, Shraddha shared a glimpse of her refreshing look that instantly brought the fashion police on their toes. The picture featured the diva donning a pink round neck sweatshirt that came with long sleeves.

Sporting ribbed trims, the sweatshirt had an NY detail embroidered on the front in contrasting green colour. It was teamed with a pair of high-waist pink trousers that came with an elastic waistband and sported side pockets, elasticated cuffed hems and an NY detail embroidered on the side front in contrasting green colour.

Completing her attire with a pair of white Converse sneakers, Shraddha accessorised her look with a pair of black Ray-Ban sunglasses. She left her luscious tresses open down her back in side-parted hairstyle to ace the comfy chic look.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Shraddha amplified the glam quotient by opting for a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed cheeks and filled-in eyebrows. Posing for a selfie while seated in the car, Shraddha looked radiant and captioned the picture, “The Pink side of life (sic),” punctuating it with a pink heart emoji.

The ensemble is credited to the Spanish apparel brand, Zara, which boasts of fast fashion and trendy collections with latest lookbooks every week. While the pink sweatshirt originally costs ₹2,890 on the designer website, the joggers are priced at ₹1,990.

Shraddha Kapoor's pink sweatshirt from Zara (zara.com)

Shraddha Kapoor's pink joggers from Zara (zara.com)

Shraddha Kapoor was styled by celebrity stylist Namrata Deepak. Loungewear and active wear are rapidly taking over street style looks with their quirkiness be it stylish pyjamas, mesh sports bras or kitschy printed track pants. With lockdown still being reinforced in several places, the loungewear trend is getting thumbs up all across the world and style curators are already bent double to creatively transform it into mainstream fashion.

Even the post-pandemic fashion is seeing shirts being replaced with oversized, boyfriend tees while PJs are here to dominate our wardrobes instead of jeans. Serving a laid-back off-duty aesthetic in the fashion world is the new trend among fashionistas which takes our love to laze around in PJs to next level and has us hooked with a strong desire to not leave the warm soft bed but in a cosy, fashionable, classy and well groomed way.

Needless to say, while comfort wear and workout wear have a moment in the fashion world, loungewear have become a celeb-approved holiday trend. On another note, co-ords have been the hottest fashion trend last year that elevated our wardrobe.

Co-ord sets are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts which were the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach. Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear, courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.