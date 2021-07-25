Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shraddha Kapoor's striped crop top for shoot with dad Shakti Kapoor costs less than 1k

Shraddha Kapoor wore a trendy striped crop top from Zara for an ad shoot with her dad Shakti Kapoor. The top, featuring a front knot, is worth ₹990.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor's striped crop top for shoot with dad Shakti Kapoor costs less than 1k(Instagram/@shraddhakapoor)

Actor Shradsha Kapoor's sartorial picks have always been easy to take inspiration from. The star's wardrobe is full of affordable choices, and she often wows her fans with her appearances, be it on a stroll in Mumbai or for a shoot. Recently, she starred in an ad featuring her father, actor Shakti Kapoor. Read on to know all the details about the trendy and affordable printed crop top she wore in it.

Shraddha posted the video on Instagram recently and announced that her father's iconic character, Crime Master Gogo, was back on screens. She wore a striped top with denim pants in the clip. The top is from Zara and costs less than 1k.

"Arre Baapu nail polish toh chhod dete @disneyplushotstarvip what have you done? #GogoIsBack Aaye hai toh kuch loot kar jaayenge," Shraddha captioned her post.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor adds a chic touch to mini wrap dress with 55k pumps for shoot

Shraddha wore a sleeveless crop top for the ad shoot and looked her stunning best. The crewneck short top, adorned with white and red stripes, had a front knot detail that gave it a trendy touch.

The 34-year-old Baaghi 3 actor wore the striped top with a pair of high waist denim pants. The denims came in deep blue colour and had flared hems.

Shraddha Kapoor in a striped top and denims.

Shraddha accessorised her effortless ensemble with large silver hoop earrings and half-tied tresses parted in the middle.

She glammed up her ensemble with dewy make-up, nude lip shade, sleek eyeliner, a dash of mascara on the lashes and on-fleek eyebrows.

Coming back to the top, it is an excellent pick for the monsoon and will add a colourful touch to your look. If you wish to add it to your closet, we have all the details for you. The top is worth 990.

Zara crop top with knot (zara.com)

Most recently seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff, Shraddha has a few films lined up next. She will be seen next in a reboot of the 1989 film, Chaalbaaz. Titled Chaalbaaz In London, the new movie is being directed by Pankaj. The original starred Sridevi, Rajinikanth and Sunny Deol in lead roles.

