Ranbir Kapoor’s next, Despatch, Made in Heaven 2: Makers war up to resuming shoots in Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR was, is and will remain a favourite with makers, be it films, TV shows or web projects, and the pandemic doesn’t seem to be dampening its popularity.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor were all spotted at the Delhi airport earlier this week. They’ve resumed shooting in Noida, Uttar Pradesh for their upcoming film, a comedy directed by Luv Ranjan. Boney, who’ll make his first big screen appearance, says the shoot is planned to last for a month here.

“I’ve been told that I’m required for 10-12 days, so maybe I’d have breaks in between. The rest of the team will be here for a month, that’s what I hear. I’ve not really probed into how long the shoot will last. That’s something the producers would decide depending upon the dates of the actors,” he tells us.

With the scare of the impending third wave of Covid-19 looming large, it’s interesting to know what made makers decide this was the right time to quickly shoot as much as they can.

Another big project being shot in Delhi is Despatch, the web film that actor Manoj Bajpayee is headlining. Shedding light on what’s really a right time to resume shoots, the series’ director Kanu Behl says, “It’s been a while everything stopped. We’ve all been looking to get back on shoot. Given the amount of uncertainty we’re still facing due to the pandemic, I don’t know which is the right time to start. The fact is things are in control for now, it’s a good time to complete some of the stuff we had left.”

The team will be here for another week, and then return to Mumbai. “We’re working with a very limited crew. It feels weird with such fewer people. Manoj is there in pretty much every frame as he’s the central character, so yes he’s shooting,” Behl adds.

Line producer Ravi Sarin, who’s handling the shoot for both Despatch and Luv Ranjan’s film, reveals that shoots are only allowed during the day.

“There are no other films as of now, but another web series, Made In Heaven season 2, will start its shoot somewhere around July 20-25. It will be a 20 day long shoot,” he informs.

Web show U Special starring actor Sumeet Vyas is also currently being shot around Delhi-Haryana border. The actor talks to us while he’s on the way to the Capital and tells that “the shoot will go on for about four to give days”.