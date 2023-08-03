The India Couture Week, since it started this year, has been making headlines and for all the right reasons. The fashion show is gifting a great lineup of designers and exquisite designs this year for fashion lovers. From Kiara Advani to Sara Ali Khan to Aditya Roy Kapur, the list of showstoppers for this year's India Couture Week has been equally mesmerising. Shraddha Kapoor joined the list of showstoppers as she walked the ramp on the ninth day of the fashion week and looked absolutely stunning in an ethnic ensemble. A slew of pictures and videos from the show was shared on Instagram by the official account of Fashion Design Council of India.

Shraddha Kapoor turns showstopper in stunning lehenga at India Couture Week(Instagram/@fdciofficial)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shraddha walked the ramp for couturier Rahul Mishra. Posing her bright smile, the actor walked the ramp and showcased his latest collection – We, the people. Shraddha decked up in a silver sequined bralette with a plunging neckline featuring minimal floral details in shades of pink. She further teamed it with a matching flowy and long skirt. The ensemble added more drama to her look in a feather shrug across her shoulders featuring silver patterns on her arms, and frill details. Explaining the latest collection, the Fashion Design Council of India wrote, "The collection strives to draw the enablers of couture, the artisans, to the face of its narrative. It is a work of wonderment that assumes if an embroiderer would really envision the adda (embroidery frame) turning into a lotus pond and if there is an instance when they feel themselves in the Sundarbans amidst its virgin forest, caressing a majestic tiger."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shraddha further accessorised her look for the day in a silver neck choker from the house of Raniwala 1881. The actor sported her shoulder-length tresses open in wavy curls and a side part as she smiled for the cameras with all her heart and walked the ramp. In minimal makeup, Shraddha let her ensemble do all the talking. The actor decked up in siler eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON