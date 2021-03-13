Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shraddha Kapoor welcomes summers in 14.5k lilac cotton dress. SEE PICS
Shraddha Kapoor welcomes summers in 14.5k lilac cotton dress. SEE PICS

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram profile to share a sunkissed photo of herself looking stunning in a lilac coloured off-shouldered dress with grey floral print over it.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor(Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor has been wowing us with her fashion choices of late, be it late night dates with rumoured beau, photographer Rohan Shreshta or dolling up as the perfect bridesmaid for a family wedding. Most recently the Street Dancer actor took to her Instagram profile to share a sunkissed photo of herself looking stunning in a lilac coloured off-shouldered dress with grey floral print over it. The Trapeze dress by Ankita Studio is from the brand's Jungle Barbie collection and isperfect for summers as it is made from cotton and features several deconstructed panels, a frilled hem, ruched sleeves and a babydoll style silhouette. Shraddha completed her look with a silver linked belt as she flaunted her dewy, nude make-up and beachy waves. The Trapeze dress is priced at 14,500 on the designer's website and is deemed one of the most popular styles by the designer. It also comes in a dark forest green and white zebra print as well as peach with a multicoloured floral print.

Taking to her Instagram stories the Chhichhore actor also shared pictures of herself enjoy chaat, sev puri and other street food with her team. "You can't sit with us", she captioned the video.

On the professional front, Shraddha was last seen in the 2020 films Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer 3D. She is currently gearing up for her next project which is a yet-to-be-titled film by Luv Ranjan which also stars Ranbir Kapoor. The Saaho star will also be seen in the Nagin trilogy, in which she will portray the lead. The Haider actor had shared her excitement about starring as an icchadhaari nagin via a tweet sharing, "It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore."

