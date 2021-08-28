Shradhha Kapoor is a modern bride in Falguni Shane Peacock's dreamy couture red lehenga

Wedding season maybe a few months away, but there is plenty of inspiration out there for you to take cues from and nail that bridal look. Shraddha Kapoor's red lehenga from Falguni Shane Peacock's latest collection, showcased on day 5 of India Couture Week 2021, should be on that list too. The actor turned into an ethereal bride for the show, and we are smitten.

Shraddha Kapoor featured in Falguni Shane Peacock's fashion film for India Couture Week 2021. For the bridal collection titled Love Is, Shradha wore a handcrafted couture red lehenga with golden embroidery, which mixed traditional elements with a modern bride's aesthetics.

The film was shot at the Taj Mahal in Agra, making Faguni and Shane Peacock the first and only designers in the world to showcase their collection at the UNESCO World Heritage.

Shradhha's dreamy and exquisite lehenga set featured a heavily embroidered short choli and lehenga teamed with a zari dupatta. The blouse featured a wide sweetheart neckline and long embroidered sheer sleeves. The neckline featured the designer label's signature feather detailing.

Shraddha teamed the blouse with a lehenga, adorned with golden floral hand embroidery. The intricate detailing on the skirt elevated its traditional yet modern look. She completed the ensemble by wearing a zari embroidery dupatta with scallop borders on her shoulders like a drape.

A heavy choker necklace with a matching regal matha patti and dainty earrings rounded off Shraddha's accessories. She tied her locks in a middle-parted bun, and for glam, chose nude lips, bold eyes, dewy skin, and minimal make-up.

Falguni and Shane Peacock's fashion film was inspired by the grandeur and the magnificence of the Taj Mahal, their Instagram page said. Additionally, the entire collection, including Shraddha's lehenga, highlights the talents of about 250 craftsmen from the FSP-adopted villages of Malihati, Islampur, Midnapore, Kharagpur and Marhtala in West Bengal.

