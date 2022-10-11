Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani grab eyeballs in stylish looks, arrive together for Ashvini Yardi’s birthday: Watch

All the big names in Bollywood stepped out in Mumbai last night for producer Ashvini Yardi's birthday bash. Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also made an appearance at the party, attended by other stars including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, Ekta Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia D'Souza among others. Sidharth and Kiara posed outside the venue for the paparazzi, dressed in stylish ensembles. Though the two actors have never fully accepted their relationship, they are often spotted hanging out together, and this party was one of those occasions. Keep scrolling to check out their fits for the affair.

On Monday, celebrities attended Ashvini Yardi's star-studded birthday bash in Mumbai. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also arrived at the party in the same car and posed for the paparazzi outside the venue. While Kiara chose a halter crop top and shimmery skirt for the star-studded event, Sidharth complemented her in a comfy-casual denim shirt and jogger pants. We especially loved Kiara's stylish ensemble for the occasion. Many paparazzi accounts shared videos of the two stars on social media. Check it out below. (Also Read: Kiara Advani pulls off an effortless monsoon look in deep-neck midi dress and no makeup for an outing. We love it)

Talking about Kiara's glamorous fit, the Shershah actor slipped into a trendy butterfly-styled crop top. The white-coloured blouse comes with a halter-styled plunging V neckline, an asymmetrical hem, bare-back detail with ties on the back, and a figure-hugging fit.

Kiara wore it with a golden-coloured shimmering skirt featuring a broad high-rise waistline, pleated detail, ankle-length hem, and a flowy silhouette. She teamed the ensemble with black strappy high heels, yellow box-shaped hoop earrings, and statement rings. Lastly, centre-parted open tresses, nude lip shade, and dewy makeup rounded it off.

On the other hand, Sidharth posed with Kiara in acid-washed denim collared shirt featuring front button closures, folded full-length sleeves, and front patch pockets. A stylish watch, grey baggy pants, high-top white lace-up sneakers, and centre-parted hairdo, and a clean-shaven face completed his look for the occasion.

Meanwhile, while appearing in different episodes of Koffee With Karan season 7, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had in a way admitted that they were dating. The two stars were seen together in the 2021 film Shershaah.