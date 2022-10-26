Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet Singh attend Thank God screening in uber-cool outfits: Watch videos

Last night, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh attended the premiere of their film Thank God in Mumbai. Sidharth Malhotra's rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Advani, also arrived at the screening with her mother, Genevieve Advani. The paparazzi clicked all the stars outside the venue, and soon, the pictures and videos started circulating on social media. While Kiara chose an all-white outfit and Rakul wore a white jumper and denim jeans, Sidharth looked dapper in denim-on-denim attire. Check out the snippets below.

Kiara Advani attends Sidharth Malhotra's film screening

On Tuesday night, the screening of Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh's film, Thank God, took place in Mumbai. The actor's rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Advani, also attended the premiere with her mother. The stars arrived in uber-cool outfits for the occasion, and we especially loved Kiara's ensemble. She chose an all-white look featuring a sleeveless top and high-waist pants. Her ensemble could be a perfect pick for kicking back at home on the weekends or running errands. So, don't forget to steal some styling tips from the star. (Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar with Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan, Rakul Preet Singh wins the traditional fashion game at her Diwali party)

Regarding the design details of Kiara's ensemble, the top comes in a crochet knit fabric and features a plunging V neckline and a loose silhouette. She teamed it with flared pants, open tresses, clear strapped sandals, a no-makeup look, and a green shoulder bag.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra attended his film's premiere in a denim shirt with folded sleeves, an open front and a collared neckline. He wore it over a maroon round-neck top and denim pants. White sneakers, a clean-shaven face, and a backswept hairdo completed his look for the occasion.

Lastly, Rakul Preet dialled down the glam quotient by donning a simple yet cool outfit for Thank God premiere. She wore a round-neck white printed jumper with full-length sleeves and teamed it with light blue denim jeans, a tote bag, a messy hairdo, and minimal makeup.

Thank God was released in theatres after Diwali on October 25.