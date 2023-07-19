Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are a much-loved couple of the B-town. The actors keep making headlines and for all the right reasons. From having a hush hushed affair to a dreamy wedding in Rajasthan, the actors have a fairytale love story. Sidharth and Kiara are often spotted together in Mumbai. Be it going out for a dinner date or stepping out for a film premiere night, the actors know how to ace fashion goals every day. Sidharth and Kiara are fashion icons and with every ensemble that they deck up in, they ensure to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. While Kiara knows how to blend style, class and chic vibes together, Sidharth 's dapper looks in casual as well as formal wear are sure to set the fashion bar higher.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's weekday casuals are proof that less is more(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kiara and Sidharth started Wednesday on a great note as they were spotted flying out of the city. The paparazzi outside Mumbai international airport photographed Sidharth and Kiara walking hand in hand to the airport. The actors aced the weekday airport look by keeping it minimal and stylish as they decked up in contrasting shades. Kiara looked stunning as ever as she picked a white tank top and teamed it with a pair of comfy denim trousers with wide legs. The ensemble hugged her shape and showed off her curves perfectly. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black full-sleeved T-shirt and a contrasting pair of white trousers with back stripes at the sides. Take a look at their ensemble here.

Kiara further accessorised her look for the day in a pastel pink bag, and nude shows with transparent heels. She also wore multiple golden bracelets in one hand and completed her airport look. In open tresses, dewy makeup in feathered eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick, Kiara looked ravishing. Sidharth kept it minimal in white and black shoes as he held Kiara and walked inside the airport.

