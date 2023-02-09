Just married: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's matching ethnics in Delhi

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer on February 7. The couple trended incessantly post the speculations of their wedding started. Keeping it not so much of a secret, Kiara and Sidharth flew with their respective families from Mumbai to Jaisalmer a few days before the wedding. The actors apparently started dating after meeting on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah. Speculations of their wedding was started by Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar when the actors featured in the latest season of the talk show. Making their relationship official, Karan Johar started the rumours of their 2023 wedding.

ALSO READ: Just married: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in casuals

The actors, freshly married, visited Delhi after their ceremony in Jaisalmer. Sidharth and Kiara got married at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. From Malaika Arora to Juhi Chawla and Karan Johar, the invitee list at the wedding was a star-studded affair. Sidharth and Kiara made a public appearance post their wedding in Delhi as they twinned in red and slayed couple fashion goals like fashionistas. The couple was also spotted distributing sweets to the media. Kiara looked like a pretty dulhan in a red salwar suit featuring a plunging neckline and teamed with matching bright red silk trousers with silver zari details. A matching georgette dupatta added more beauty to her overall look. Sidharth, on the other hand, complemented his lady in a bright red matching kurta with rolled-up sleeves and a pair of white pajamas. In a white dupatta across his neck featuring multicoloured embroidery patterns, Sidharth posed for the pictures with his wife Kiara beside.

Kiara and Sidharth twinned in red.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth and Kiara starred together in 2021 film Shershaah, where Sidharth portrayed the character of martyr Vikram Batra. Based on real-life events, Shershaah garnered a lot of praise and accolades from the audience and the critics alike. Kiara played the role of Vikram Batra’s love interest and fiance Dimple Cheema. Sidharth and Kiara made their relationship sort-of Instagram official last year.