Sidharth Malhotra rekindles our crush with his ethnic look in red kurta, pants

We are not Kajol from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham but we truly agree that men look dapper in kurta pyjama “warna lagey bekaar” and backing our claim this festive week is Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra whose ethnic look in red kurta, pants have rekindled our crush. Laying ethnic fashion cues for men in a red kurta and a pair of black jeans this Navratri, Sid left us with hearts in our eyes as men bookmark this sizzling look for Durga Puja and Dussehra festivities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dressed up for an advertorial shoot, Sidharth dropped a picture from his photoshoot as he put his sartorial foot forward and the Internet was on fire. The picture feature the actor donning a maroon full sleeves kurta that came with pintucked pattern on the yoke and sported a buttoned-down jacket look with bear buttons.

Giving a suit look, the kurta sported a sharp round cut and show placket. Sid teamed it with a pair of black jeans and completed his attire with a pair of black shoes that came with broad soles and lace details.

Accessorising his look with a funky leather wristband, the actor styled his hair by combing back his gelled locks. Striking a crisp pose in the well groomed look, Sidharth set fans hearts on frenzy and we don't blame them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidharth Malhotra in Kunal Rawal's kurta (Elevate Promotions)

The kurta is credited to Indian fashion designer Kunal Rawal’s eponymous label that boasts of being a luxury Indian contemporary brand with a mix of contemporary silhouettes and Indian embellishments, popular for its non-conformist and multi-functional approach toward design, cultivated imperfection, unconventional aesthetic, tonal palettes and clever play on textures with sophistication. The yoke pintucked jacket originally costs ₹61,000 on the designer website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidharth Malhotra's yoke pintucked jacket from Kunal Rawal (kunalrawalofficial.com)

Sidharth Malhotra was styled by fashion and celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter