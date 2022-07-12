Skincare layering: Dermats share the correct order of doing it

Skincare layering is adding layers of skincare products with a specific order of application. Sometimes our faces tend to look too oily or shiny post layering of skincare products - it is because either the order of application of products or the timing between each product application is wrong. This ritual of skincare layering originated in countries such as Korea and Japan and later became popular all across the world. Skincare layering can be tricky sometimes since the skin naturally acts as a barrier to the external products applied on it. However, in some cases, we want the products to be absorbed by the skin – hence the order of layering is important.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepthi Ravishankar, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Skinology Centre, Bangalore said, “Choose your skincare products wisely - for example, hyaluronic acid is the ultimate hydrating ingredient, Retinol – a must for anti-ageing, Vitamin C – an essential antioxidant for improving skin tone, Sunscreen is a must for everyone and there is no escaping from it. Other ingredients like undereye serum, actives for pigmentation, acne, seborrhea can be introduced according to one’s needs. Once you have your products sorted then comes the right order of application, timing of application and the interval between layering of various products.”

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr Sonakshi S, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Ara skin clinic, Bengaluru further noted down the right order of skincare layering:

Consistency: An easy rule of thumb to follow is to apply your products with the thinnest consistency to thickest, or from liquid to cream. The reason for this is absorption; if a thicker, richer formula is applied first, it might prevent thinner ones from penetrating.

Products: Skincare layering should be done correctly in order to make the most of the skincare products.

Order: Apply your products in the following order – cleanser, toner, serum, eye cream, moisturizer, and sunscreen. Sunscreen is always applied last, and if required makeup can be done over it.

Dr Deepthi Ravishankar noted down separate skincare layering orders for the daytime and the night time; they are as follows:

Daytime: Ideal skincare layering during the daytime should be of cleanser, then Vitamin C serum, then spot treatment, then moisturiser, and finally Sunscreen.

Night time: Double cleans (which involves using a cleansing oil first to dissolve your makeup and then washing your face again with your regular cleanser), then eye cream, then spot treatments (actives for acne, pigmentation etc), then Retinol (for anti-ageing), and then moisturiser as the topmost layer.

