Sneakers and sling bags to blazers and heels, here’s how to style denim dresses for every occasion

Denim dresses are a versatile wardrobe staple that can transition effortlessly from casual outings to more polished settings. With a range of silhouettes, washes and finishes to choose from, they offer an easy way to create outfits for different occasions without compromising on comfort. The key lies in choosing the right cut, layering thoughtfully and using accessories to adapt the look to the setting. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Geetika Singh, creative director and founder at BFAIR, shared a quick guide to denim styling.

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1. Keep it relaxed for casual brunches

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For a relaxed brunch or a day out with friends, a denim midi or shirt dress is an easy choice. Pair it with flat sandals, white sneakers or ballet flats for a comfortable daytime look. A tote bag, minimal jewellery and sunglasses add a finishing touch without making the outfit feel overdone. For warmer days, opt for lighter denim and relaxed silhouettes that allow ease of movement.

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For a relaxed brunch or a day out with friends, a denim midi or shirt dress is an easy choice.

2. Make denim work for office wear

{{^usCountry}} “Denim dresses can be incorporated into workwear wardrobes, particularly in workplaces with a relaxed or smart-casual dress code,” highlighted Geetika. Choose structured shirt dresses or tailored midi silhouettes in darker washes, with clean lines and minimal detailing. Layer with a lightweight blazer or a structured jacket, and finish with loafers, pointed flats or low heels. Keeping accessories understated helps create a polished look that feels appropriate for the workplace. 3. Dress it up for evening plans {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Denim dresses can be incorporated into workwear wardrobes, particularly in workplaces with a relaxed or smart-casual dress code,” highlighted Geetika. Choose structured shirt dresses or tailored midi silhouettes in darker washes, with clean lines and minimal detailing. Layer with a lightweight blazer or a structured jacket, and finish with loafers, pointed flats or low heels. Keeping accessories understated helps create a polished look that feels appropriate for the workplace. 3. Dress it up for evening plans {{/usCountry}}

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For dinner dates or evening outings, opt for a denim dress with a more defined silhouette, such as a fitted midi, wrap dress or a dress with interesting seam details. Heeled mules, statement earrings and a structured handbag can instantly elevate the outfit. “Darker washes and refined finishes work particularly well for evening occasions, offering an alternative to conventional partywear,” said Geetika.

4. Experiment with layers and accessories

Layering is an effective way to extend the versatility of a denim dress across seasons. Wear a lightweight knit or cardigan over a sleeveless dress, or add a shirt underneath a pinafore-style silhouette. Belts can define the waist, while a change of footwear can shift the overall mood of the outfit. During cooler weather, ankle boots and a longer coat can add both warmth and structure.

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Layering is an effective way to extend the versatility of a denim dress across seasons.

5. Choose the right denim and care for it

The weight, wash and finish of denim can influence how a dress looks and feels. Lightweight denim works well for everyday wear, while structured fabrics lend themselves to more tailored silhouettes. According to Geetika, to preserve colour and shape, wash denim inside out in cold water, follow the garment’s care instructions and air-dry in the shade.

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