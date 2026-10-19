Ha Young replaced in The Trauma Code seasons 2 and 3 after great-grandfather's pro-Japanese controversy; her legal K-drama with Lee Je Hoon postponed

South Korean actor Ahn Ha Young's career is facing fresh setbacks following the controversy over her great-grandfather's past. The actor, who played nurse Cheon Jang Mi in Netflix's hit medical drama The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, will not return for its upcoming seasons. Her other project, SBS's legal comedy The Long Shot Trial, starring Lee Je Hoon, has also been delayed following the backlash. Ha Young controversy: Replaced in The Trauma Code seasons 2 and 3 as Lee Je Hoon's The Long Shot Trial delays broadcast Ahn Ha-young's controversy costs her The Trauma Code role Netflix has confirmed that The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call will return for both Seasons 2 and 3, which will be produced simultaneously. While the streaming platform has not announced premiere dates, it has confirmed that Jeong Ye In will take over Ha Young's role as nurse Cheon Jang Mi. The casting change comes weeks after the actor's departure was confirmed in September. The controversy began in August 2026 during the promotions of Our Sticky Love when she faced criticism for speaking favourably about her great-grandfather, Ahn Sang Ho, who had ties to a pro-Japanese organisation during Japan's colonial rule of Korea. Her remarks sparked a backlash in South Korea, where the issue of collaboration with Japanese colonial authorities remains deeply sensitive. She later issued a handwritten apology, acknowledging the criticism and saying her understanding of her great-grandfather's past had largely come from her family. In her statement, she wrote, “As a descendant, I sincerely apologise” for his pro-Japanese actions. The fallout extended beyond social media criticism. Ha Young reportedly lost several advertising deals and public-facing opportunities. She also stepped away from The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, with Netflix confirming her exit in September. Jeong Ye In has since been cast as Cheon Jang Mi following an extensive audition process.

What is The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call about? The medical drama follows Baek Kang Hyuk (Ju Ji Hoon), a brilliant surgeon determined to save patients, as he works to build an effective trauma team at Hankuk National University Hospital. The first season became a global success after its release in 2025, with viewers drawn to its high-pressure medical emergencies and the team's fight to save lives. Ju Ji Hoon will return for the next two seasons, alongside Choo Young Woo as Yang Jae Won, Kang Hyuk's first protégé, and Yoon Kyung Ho as Han Yu Rim, who goes from opposing the surgeon to becoming one of his trusted colleagues. Jeong Jae Kwang will also reprise his role as anesthesiologist Park Gyeong Won. The upcoming seasons will follow the team as it takes on more challenging cases and works to expand and strengthen the hospital's trauma care system. Lee Do Yun will direct and write Season 2 before returning to direct Season 3, which he will co-write with emerging screenwriter Tomasi. Produced by Studio N and Mays Entertainment, the series is based on the webtoon Trauma Center: Golden Hour. The show's first season was a major hit for Netflix. Between January 27 and February 2, 2025, it recorded 82.7 million viewing hours and 11.9 million views, topping the platform's global Top 10 for non-English TV shows and ranking third among all television titles. It also made the Top 10 in 63 countries and reached number one in 18.