Tried and Tested: Skechers SKX Aero Burst; lightweight running shoes with cushioned comfort

Specifications can vary by size, so check the details for your chosen variant before purchasing.

Here is my experience with the Skechers SKX Aero Burst, including what stood out, what could be improved and what you should consider before buying them.

My first impressions have been positive. The shoes feel lightweight on my feet, are easy to walk in and work well for running and jogging. I also love the striking colour, which gives them a distinctive look. However, the area around the laces feels a little firm and stiff, making the hands-free entry less effortless than I would have liked.

Finding running shoes that combine cushioning, stability and a lightweight feel can make a difference to your everyday runs and jogging sessions. I recently tried the Skechers SKX Aero Burst, a performance running shoe designed with the brand's Hands Free Slip-ins technology, HYPER BURST ICE cushioning and Arch Fit insole system. Priced at ₹16,999, it sits in the premium running shoe category and is aimed at runners looking for comfort over longer distances.

Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.

1. Lightweight feel makes walking more comfortable One of the first things I noticed about the Skechers SKX Aero Burst was how lightweight the shoes felt. Despite their visibly cushioned sole, they did not feel cumbersome on my feet. The lightweight construction makes walking in them comfortable, and I appreciate not having the sensation of dragging around a heavy pair of trainers.

This is particularly useful if you want running shoes that can also work for everyday walking. Whether you are heading out for a walk or warming up before a run, the shoes feel easy to move around in.

The engineered mesh upper is designed to support breathability, while the streamlined interior construction is intended to reduce weight and friction. In my experience, the overall lightweight feel is one of the strongest reasons to consider this pair.

However, comfort is personal. The fit around the midfoot, heel and toe box can influence how a shoe feels, so I would recommend trying them on and walking around before committing to a purchase if possible.

My verdict: The lightweight feel is a definite plus and makes these shoes comfortable for walking as well as running.

2. A cushioned sole for running and jogging The cushioning is another important feature of the SKX Aero Burst. Skechers uses its HYPER BURST ICE midsole, which combines dual-density HYPER BURST technology with HYPER ARC technology. The shoe also features a carbon-infused H-plate designed to contribute to stability and energy return.

For me, the shoes feel great for running and jogging. The sole feels light, and the overall design makes movement comfortable. I like that the cushioning does not make the shoes feel unnecessarily heavy, which can be a concern when looking at running trainers with substantial midsoles.

The 42 mm heel stack and 36 mm forefoot stack give the shoe a notably cushioned platform, while the 6 mm offset provides a difference in height between the heel and forefoot. These specifications may appeal to runners who prefer a well-cushioned trainer.

That said, a thick midsole does not automatically make a shoe suitable for every runner. Your preferred level of cushioning, running technique, pace and usual running distance all influence what works best. The carbon-infused plate is also a design feature, not a guarantee of faster running times.

My verdict: If you enjoy running or jogging in a lightweight shoe with substantial cushioning, the SKX Aero Burst is worth considering. Choose it for how it feels on your feet rather than relying on technical specifications alone.

3. Hands Free Slip-ins: Convenient in concept, but the lace area feels firm The Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins technology is designed to make putting on the shoes easier. The shoe also features a premium heel counter and Heel Pillow intended to provide a secure fit around the heel.

In principle, this is a useful feature for anyone who wants to put on running shoes without spending time adjusting the heel or pulling the shoe into place. However, my experience was slightly mixed.

While the shoes are easy to walk in once they are on, the area around the laces feels a little firm and stiff. I would have preferred a more flexible opening that allowed my foot to slide in more easily. This is the main drawback I noticed because the hands-free entry is one of the product's advertised conveniences.

The adjustable laces allow you to customise the fit, but I would recommend trying the shoes on rather than assuming the Slip-ins construction will feel effortless for everyone. The shape of your foot and how the upper fits across the instep can make a difference.

It is also worth remembering that a secure fit matters in a running shoe. You want the heel to feel held in place and the midfoot to feel supported without uncomfortable pressure across the top of your foot.

My verdict: The hands-free design is appealing, but the firmer lace area could be more forgiving. If easy entry is a priority, try the shoes on before buying.

4. A striking colour that stands out Running shoes do not have to be purely functional, and the colour of the SKX Aero Burst is one of my favourite aspects of this pair. I find it striking and pretty, which gives the shoe a distinctive appearance.

The design has a sporty look that works naturally with running leggings, shorts, track pants and other activewear. You could also wear them for casual outings with joggers or comfortable everyday separates, provided the styling and fit suit the occasion.

I particularly appreciate running shoes that combine performance-oriented details with a colourway that feels visually interesting. If you prefer trainers that stand out rather than blending into a neutral wardrobe, this pair may appeal to you.

Colour is, of course, subjective, and availability can vary by size and variant. Check the product images carefully to confirm that the colour you order matches your preference.

My verdict: The colour is a genuine highlight for me and adds to the overall appeal of the shoe.