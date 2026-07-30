Sobhita Dhulipala talks Indian couture, personal style as she closes Rahul Mishra's India Couture Week show | Interview

Rahul Mishra presented his acclaimed Devi collection – bringing his spellbinding collection show at Paris Couture Week to Delhi – and a new festive couture line at the grand finale of the FDCI initiative, India Couture Week, in collaboration with Nexxus New York. The collection explored the concept of building garments thread by thread until the embroidery resembles sculpted stone using his signature ektaarka technique.

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Actor Sobhita Dhulipala closed the show for the designer, concluding the evening with an immersive presentation that combined couture with a theatrical performance inspired by the divine feminine.

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{{^usCountry}} She first appeared on the ramp in an ethereal ivory-and-champagne-toned ensemble featuring embroidered pants and a fitted bodice adorned with delicate crystal beadwork, creating the illusion of flowing jewellery. Then, on the ramp, she layered the pants with a voluminous lehenga skirt shimmering with floral motifs. She paired the look with a statement diamond choker and sleek, centre-parted hair, keeping the focus firmly on the intricate craftsmanship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She first appeared on the ramp in an ethereal ivory-and-champagne-toned ensemble featuring embroidered pants and a fitted bodice adorned with delicate crystal beadwork, creating the illusion of flowing jewellery. Then, on the ramp, she layered the pants with a voluminous lehenga skirt shimmering with floral motifs. She paired the look with a statement diamond choker and sleek, centre-parted hair, keeping the focus firmly on the intricate craftsmanship. {{/usCountry}}

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HT Lifestyle caught up with the actor to elaborate more on collaborating with Rahul Mishra, how she prepared for the runway, any beauty secrets she has borrowed from her mom and grandmothers, Indian couture, and more.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Rahul Mishra’s creations often celebrate Indian craftsmanship while feeling globally relevant. When you wear couture like this, how does your outfit make you feel? What is your favourite detail of the outfit?

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Rahul Mishra’s couture always feels deeply rooted yet incredibly imaginative. There is so much emotion and artistry in every detail that wearing one of his creations feels less like putting on an outfit and more like stepping into a story. My favourite detail is the Nexxus New York x Rahul Mishra magnolia-inspired hair accessory. It feels delicate yet sculptural and beautifully extends the collection's world into the complete look.

What is the most fun thing about collaborating with Rahul Mishra?

Rahul has such a distinctive visual language, but he also leaves room for the person wearing the clothes to bring something of themselves to the look. That makes the process very collaborative and instinctive. This moment is especially personal for me. It is always exciting to see how his world comes together through the clothes, styling, beauty, and the show's atmosphere.

This show also marks Nexxus New York’s India fashion debut. Hair is such an important part of creating a runway character – how does the right hairstyle influence the way you carry a couture look, and what does a salon-quality haircare routine mean to you?

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Hair alters everything – it shifts your posture, guides your movement, and defines how a garment actually moves on the runway. For couture, the hair shouldn't compete with the silhouette; it has to frame it with absolute intention.

That starts with salon-grade preparation. I look for weightless, high-performance formulas like Nexxus Promend Oil Resurrection to seal in shine and polish the lengths while preserving natural movement. When you’re anchoring the look with a statement detail like the specially crafted Nexxus x Rahul Mishra magnolia accessory, that effortless, healthy base is what makes the final look feel iconic.

What does closing a couture presentation mean to you as both an actor and someone with a deep appreciation for fashion?

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There is an undeniable energy to closing a couture show. As an actor, I am naturally drawn to emotion, character and storytelling, and a runway has its own version of that. In those final moments, you are not simply wearing the clothes; you are carrying the mood and intention of the entire collection forward.

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Walking the runway is a very different form of performance from acting. How do you mentally prepare to embody a designer’s vision in those few minutes on the ramp?

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I try to understand the emotional world of the collection rather than overthink the walk itself. Once I understand the mood, the silhouette, and what the designer wants the audience to feel, the rest becomes more instinctive. It is about being present, trusting the garment, and allowing its energy to guide your movement.

You’ve represented Indian fashion on several platforms over the years. How do you think Indian couture has evolved in how it’s perceived internationally?

Indian couture is increasingly being recognised not only for its craftsmanship, but also for its ideas, imagination, and cultural depth. There is a greater understanding now that Indian fashion is not a singular aesthetic. It can be traditional, experimental, architectural, romantic or deeply contemporary. Designers are preserving craft while placing it within a global visual language, and that has made the conversation around Indian couture far more expansive.

Many young women admire your effortless aesthetic. Are there any style or beauty principles you’ve consistently followed that have become your signature?

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I have always believed that personal style should feel instinctive rather than overly prescribed. I am drawn to clothes and beauty choices that allow individuality to come through. Whether it is fashion, hair or makeup, I prefer there to be a sense of originality and play.

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Is there a memorable look you’ve worn that completely transformed how you felt the moment you put it on?

There have been several looks that have shifted the way I carry myself because clothing can have an immediate emotional effect. Certain silhouettes make you feel powerful, while others allow you to feel softer or more playful. For me, the most memorable looks are those where the clothes, hair, and beauty come together so seamlessly that you stop thinking about the individual elements and simply inhabit the feeling they create.

What is the one beauty secret that you hold close- something you have inherited from your parents or grandmothers?

The idea I grew up with was that beauty is closely connected to care and consistency. It was never about doing something elaborate once in a while, but about looking after yourself in small, regular ways. That approach has stayed with me – whether it is caring for my skin and hair, resting well, or simply letting things flow naturally.

Walking on a runway demands looking your best. Do you have a fitness routine you follow before a show?

I do not usually follow a drastic pre-show routine. Before a show, I focus more on feeling centred and comfortable in my body than on changing anything at the last minute. Confidence comes from being present.