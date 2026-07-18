Sobhita Dhulipala to Madhuri Dixit, stars who dazzled in stunning looks at designer Gaurav Gupta's couture show

Designer Gaurav Gupta unveiled his latest couture collection on July 17 at a star-studded show at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Titled Light Show, it was the culmination of over 4,000 hours of craftsmanship by a team of over 150 artisans.

Sanya Malhotra, Sobhita Dhulipala and Madhuri Dixit at Gaurav Gupta's Light Show on July 17, 2026. (@bazaarindia/Instagram)

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Also Read | Ananya Panday closes Gaurav Gupta's show in modern bridal lehenga styled with diamond septum ring, dreamy undone hair

Shaped like an infinity symbol, the runway reflected the designer’s signature motif of boundless possibilities and transformation. Gaurav’s collection was inspired by the relationship between the sun and the moon and featured over 40 looks across bridalwear, occasionwear, and menswear.

The event brought together a number of stars in the city, with some walking the ramp and others gracing the front row. Some of the celebrities present at the event served fashion statements that impressed us:

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1. Sobhita Dhulipala

{{^usCountry}} Sobhita Dhulipala appeared, wearing a stunning black evening gown from Gaurav Gupta's collection. The dress features a dramatic, structured sweetheart neckline with sculptural, oversized ruffles that create off-shoulder 'wings'. She accessorised with statement multi-tiered, cascading white drop earrings that complement the elegant, form-fitting silhouette. 2. Ananya Panday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sobhita Dhulipala appeared, wearing a stunning black evening gown from Gaurav Gupta's collection. The dress features a dramatic, structured sweetheart neckline with sculptural, oversized ruffles that create off-shoulder 'wings'. She accessorised with statement multi-tiered, cascading white drop earrings that complement the elegant, form-fitting silhouette. 2. Ananya Panday {{/usCountry}}

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The star of the runway, Ananya Panday, stunned in a pristine white Gaurav Gupta lehenga featuring handcrafted crystal, sequin, and bead embellishments. The look includes a sweetheart neckline blouse, a floor-sweeping skirt, a tulle veil, and crystal strings draped over her shoulders. The ensemble is paired with a diamond septum ring and a diamond maang tikka.

3. Jonita Gandhi

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Singer Jonita Gandhi looked elegant in a pre-draped black saree. The ensemble features an intricately sequin-embellished sweetheart-neck bodice with structured side panel cutouts. She styled the outfit with statement diamond loop earrings, keeping the overall aesthetic chic and modern.

4. Sanya Malhotra

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Sanya Malhotra looked captivating at the Friday event in a structured black gown featuring a dramatic, signature sculpted wire-mesh 3D bodice. The avant-garde halter-style dress was beautifully paired with statement diamond-encrusted bracelets on both wrists and complemented by simple stud earrings.

5. Bobby Deol

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Bobby Deol looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo. The sophisticated ensemble featured a sharp suit jacket with sleek satin lapels, styled over a crisp white shirt with the top three buttons left unfastened. He completed the polished look with a matching black cummerbund and tailored trousers.

6. Fardeen Khan

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Fardeen Khan looked suave in a sleek black velvet blazer featuring a glittering, heavily embellished silver sequin shawl lapel. He paired the statement jacket with a classic black button-down shirt, matching trousers, and tinted sunglasses.

7. Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon

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The recently wed couple Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon cut a pretty picture at the fashion show. Nupur wore a royal blue pre-draped saree gown featuring a sheer, embellished midriff, and elegantly accessorised with a prominent diamond ring. Stebin complemented her in a dapper black velvet bandhgala suit adorned with a striking abstract metallic silver embellishment along the front.

8. Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit was also present at the event, exuding elegance in a structured black pre-draped saree gown. The outfit features shimmering metallic bead embellishments along the borders and an off-shoulder neckline. She accessorised the glamorous ensemble with a tiered diamond necklace, a matching diamond bracelet, and rings.