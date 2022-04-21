Soha Ali Khan gives ethnic a poetic twist in 1 lakh sensuous Banarasi lehenga

The drama and grandeur of lehenga sets will always lure us no matter what the season and Bollywood hottie Soha Ali Khan made us fall head-over-heels in love with the ethnic wear this summer as she gave it a poetic twist in a sensuous Banarasi lehenga set. Soha's jaw-dropping ethnic fashion rekindled the nostalgia of Byzantine poetry as she dolled up in the bright colours and we are smitten.

Taking to her social media handle, Soha shared a slew of pictures where she was seen putting her sartorial foot forward with the utmost grace of a Pataudi princess. The pictures featured her donning a pink buti brocade crop blouse that came with a deep round neckline and strappy details to ooze oomph.

The bespoke blouse was teamed with a high waist contrasting mint green 12 kali lehenga that was handwoven in silk and was complimented with tagar phool, turning it into a narrative of immaculate artistry of love. Cutting a cool bride splendour, Soha laid fashion goals for all the brides-to-be and layered her look with a classic rani pink handwoven in silk Banarasi dupatta.

It came with traditional chunri buti and the sweet fragrance of juhi or Indian Jasmine taken in motifs. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her shoulders in side parted hairstyle, Soha accessorised her look with a pair of golden semiprecious jhumkis accented with pink pearls and a statement choker neckpiece from Kiara Jewelry.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Soha amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Soha set the Internet on fire and captioned the pictures, “Mint to be !! #wedding #weddingwear (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian textile brand, Warp 'n Weft by Sagrika Rai, that boasts of an immersion into the finest artisanal handwoven luxury textiles and cultural heritage. While the lehenga originally costs ₹1,03,950 on the designer website, the dupatta is priced at ₹20,475.

Soha Ali Khan's lehenga from Warp 'n Weft by Sagrika Rai (warpnweft.in) Soha Ali Khan's dupatta from Warp 'n Weft by Sagrika Rai (warpnweft.in)

Soha Ali Khan was styled by celebrity fashion stylist and wardrobe consultant Kareen Parwani.