Sonakshi Sinha slays ethnic fashion in pastel-base floral suit with bell-sleeves

Ahead of the working week, get your fusion game on fleek and to do so, Sonkashi Sinha’s latest set of pictures in ethnic wear are enough fashion inspiration. Laying perfect style tips to break all the fashion records on a work-day, Sonakshi served an elegant look in a dainty pink suit set that has left us hooked with its must-have appeal for our summer closet.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva flooded the Internet with a slew of her fashion forward pictures in the Indian wear and fans could not keep calm. Donning the cotton suit set that looked super soft and adorable for a summer day, Sonakshi let her outfit do all the talking as she set a fashion statement.

Ditching the doriya dupatta that came with the Little Pink Flowr Suit Set, Sonakshi opted for a minimalistic look. The gorgeous pastel colour-base kurta sported pink and green floral prints all over and came with layered bell-sleeves.

Sonakshi teamed it with a pair of beige pants and went for a no-accessory look. Walking barefeet on the grass in a beautiful natural landscape, Sonakshi looked graceful as she posed in the handcrafted and handblock printed womenswear.

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, the Dabangg star amplified the glam quotient with neutral tone makeup including blushed cheeks and filled-in eyebrows. Leaving her mid-parted wavy tresses open in her signature hairstyle, Sonakshi captioned the picture, “If you really think about it... we’re all sheltered. By mother nature (sic).”

The diva’s kurta set is credited to Indian fashion designer Pari Choudhary’s cotton clothing label, Bunaai, which boasts of flattering silhouettes, stylish designs at affordable prices. The Little Pink Flowr Suit Set originally costs ₹3,299 on their designer website.

Sonakshi Sinhas kurta set from Pari Choudhary’s cotton clothing label, Bunaai(bunaai.com)

The gorgeous sleeves and design pattern of the entire outfit is perfect for formal wear. How are you going to recreate the look?

