Sonam Kapoor Ahuja slays winter fashion in Bhaane co-ords, Victoria Beckham coat

If there is one Tinsel Town celebrity who came make the dull beige and gloomy grey shades look radiant and fashion forward, it has to be Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Ever since hubby Anand Ahuja’s Bhaane turned eight in December 2020, Sonam has been serving jaw-dropping winter looks and raising the bar of street fashion while going down to fetch coffee in London, pick flowers from her favourite shop in Notting Hill or skim through an English book store.

“Painting the town red” with her sartorial elegance, Sonam recently took to her social media handle and shared a slew of pictures featuring her “making co-ord moves in Bhaane” and Victoria Beckham’s overcoat while strolling down a Notting Hill street in London. Her uber chic Bhaane outfit came with a peasant style tunic in an indigo check print and was teamed with a pair of well tailored pants featuring an elasticised back.

Made of cotton, the pants were straight fit and looked all business while the tunic featured a mandarin collar, bib detail and a drop shoulder. Sonam layered the co-ord set with a camel coloured overcoat from that looked perfect for a pre-Spring collection to create a fun, feminine and spirited wardrobe.

The overcoat had a strong nod to the glamour of the 1970s but with a modern take and looked both classic and contemporary, whilst offering durable fabric and practical design elements. Sonam completed her sensational layered fashion game for winter with a pair of two-tone boots from By Far.

Accessorising her look with a pair of silver earrings, a scarf knotted at her neck and a handbag from Gabriela Hearst, Sonam amped up the glam quotient with a dab of luscious red lipstick, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, filled-in eyebrows and highlighted cheeks.

Pulling back her hair in a low ponytail, Sonam was seen posing under an umbrella on a London pavement at night, oozing effortless glamour. “I love throwing on an oversized jacket and painting the town red… you can definitely coat me on that! (sic),” she captioned one set of pictures while in another she shared, “Sorry RiRi, no one can stand under my umbrella... Need to maintain safe distance! Playing matchy-matchy with @bhaane in this gorgeous top & trouser (sic)” and in a sultry video shoot, Sonam asserted, “"A strong woman is a woman determined to do something others are determined not be done." - Marge Piercy Making coord moves in @bhaane, and in style. #AllBhaaneAllDay #HappyBirthdayBhaane #BhaaneTurnsEight (sic).”

The peasant tunic from Bhaane is originally priced at ₹1,999 on their website while the apartment pants cost ₹2,399.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's peasant tunic from Bhaane (bhaane.com)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's apartment pants from Bhaane (bhaane.com)

The diva was styled by stylist and creative director Nikhil Mansata.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter