Sonam Kapoor Ahuja uses these 3 hair care products for “romantic, sexy” tresses
- Watch: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja spills the beans on her 3 favourite hair care products for the times she wants to be 'romantic' or when she opts to be 'less fancy' in this ‘Vanity Vignettes’ video
A flawless skin and effortless sartorial elegance are gifts that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja carries with equal panache and if these were not enough, the Bollywood diva also has us crushing on her long luscious tresses. In a recent “Vanity Vignettes” episode, Sonam spilled the beans on her three favourite hair care products ranging from the times she wants to be “romantic” or when she opts to be less fancy.
Taking to her social media handle, Sonam shared episode 3 of her “Vanity Vignettes”. “Elegance is when the inside is as beautiful as the outside. That is why I believe in nourishing my hair (and scalp) from the inside out (sic),” Sonam wrote in the caption.
The actor added, “Here are a few tips and tricks I have picked up during my years in the industry and I would love to share them with you! (sic).” Flaunting brown curly tresses that were left open in her signature mid-parting hairstyle, Sonam donned a red and black top with nude makeup tones to amp up the glam quotient in the video.
When asked about her three favourite hair care products, Sonam revealed that one was a mix of oils including almond, coconut and sometimes even a Vitamin E oil which she puts on her hair ends and on her scalp and indulges in a “champi”. Another “romantic” product that she uses is essential oil smoke that perfumes your hair as she loves “long luscious hair which smells beautiful and is romantic and very sexy”.
Incase she wants to be “less fancy”, Sonam revealed that she simply uses a hair perfume though “it is not really great for your hair” but it makes your hair smell good. The third she uses is a heat protect because “I blow dry my hair o dry my hair” and it even protects the hair that is coloured.
Watch Sonam’s tips on hair care here:
Which hair care tips do you swear by?
